Trump says Israel-Iran ceasefire in effect, ‘please don’t violate it’

US President ‘unhappy’ with Israel, Iran over ceasefire violations, singling out Israel for its renewed military action against Tehran

Tells Israel, ‘do not drop those bombs…bring your pilots home, now!’

Iranian President announces ‘end of the 12-day war’ imposed by Israel in a message to the nation

Iran’s Supreme Council confirms country has agreed to a ceasefire, calling it a ‘national decision’

Israel accepts a ceasefire proposal with Netanyahu claiming ‘Operation Rising Lion’ had fulfilled its goals — and beyond

Qatar-Iran ties scarred but should recover after missile salvo at US base: PM Al Thani

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN/TEL AVIV: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused both Israel and Iran of violating a ceasefire he brokered just hours earlier, singling out Israel for its renewed military action against Tehran.

Shortly after departing the White House for a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump posted a strongly worded message on his Truth Social platform, warning Israel against further escalation.

“Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now!” he wrote.

Before boarding, he told reporters he was “not happy” with either side for violating the truce, particularly with Israel.

“I’ve got to get Israel to calm down now,” Trump said as he left the White House. “Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before, the biggest load that we’ve seen.”

Iran and Israel had been fighting “so long and so hard that they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said before turning away from cameras and heading to his helicopter.

Tehran denies missile fire as Israel launches retaliatory strikes

Iran has firmly denied Israeli claims that it violated the recently agreed ceasefire, rejecting reports that it launched missile attacks following the truce.

State media labelled the accusations as false and unfounded. “Iran denies reports that it fired a missile at Israel after the ceasefire began,” state television said.

The semi-official ISNA news agency, citing no source, posted on Telegram: “The news that Iran fired missiles at the occupied territories after imposing a ceasefire on the Zionist regime is denied.”

State-affiliated Nour News also issued a similar denial, reinforcing Tehran’s stance that it is adhering to the truce.

The denial came as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has ordered a forceful military response, directing strikes on key regime targets in Tehran.

The order came after the Israeli military detected a missile launch from Iran on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens in northern Israel, just hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Israel’s acceptance of a US-proposed ceasefire.

According to The Times of Israel and YNet News, Iran fired one ballistic missile, which was likely intercepted. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were confirmed.

In response, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a warning on X, stating: “Tehran will tremble.”

The military later declared it safe for civilians to leave shelters. Reports indicated Iran fired two ballistic missiles, both intercepted by Israeli defence systems.

However, Iran denied the allegations of missile launches after agreeing to the ceasefire, according to the state broadcaster IRIB and ISNA news agency.

INSC agrees to a ceasefire with Israel

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has confirmed that the country has agreed to a ceasefire with Israel, calling it a “national decision” to end hostilities with what it described as the “Zionist enemy and its supporters,” Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

The council stated that Iran’s armed forces delivered a “humiliating and exemplary response” to attacks on its territory, referencing missile strikes on Israel and the US base in Qatar as decisive retaliatory actions.

Tehran claimed its military response was proportional and timely, forcing the adversary to “regret and accept defeat” by halting its aggression unilaterally.

Israel confirms ceasefire with Iran proposed by Trump

Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal with Iran, following mediation efforts led by US President Donald Trump.

He also thanked Trump for backing Israel’s defence and aiding in efforts to neutralise what he called the Iranian nuclear threat.

Further, he said Israel has achieved all its military objectives in its operation against Iran.

According to a statement from the Israeli government, Netanyahu briefed his cabinet, defence minister, and Mossad chief, declaring that “Operation Rising Lion” had fulfilled its goals — and beyond.

The statement claimed Israel had eliminated dual existential threats posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities.

The Israeli military reportedly gained full air control over Tehran’s skies, inflicted heavy damage on Iran’s military leadership, and destroyed multiple key government sites.

“In light of the operation’s success, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has accepted the US proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” the statement read, adding that Israel would respond forcefully to any breach of the truce.

On the other hand, Iran denied any formal truce, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi rejecting claims that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire.

Speaking to local media, he said Tehran would halt its attacks only if Israel ends its “illegal aggression” by 4 a.m. local time (00:30 GMT).

While Trump called for an end to the “12-day war,” Iranian officials have insisted that no formal agreement has been reached, leaving the situation uncertain and volatile.

“The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” Araqchi added in a post on X.

As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around.

As of now, there is NO “agreement” on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no…

Twelve-day Israeli war kills 610, injures 4,746 people in Iran

Germany backs truce effort

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the ceasefire declared by US President Donald Trump between Israel and Iran, calling it a step towards a safer Middle East and world.

In a post on X, Merz said the ceasefire—if successful following US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities—would be a “very positive development.”

“I appeal to both Iran and Israel to heed this call,” he wrote, urging both sides to respect the truce.

Merz added that the United States and its European partners would hold talks on the sidelines of the NATO summit later today to explore ways to further stabilise the region.

Pakistan urges regional restraint

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the recent escalation in regional security following attacks on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

The government strongly condemned violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for all parties to respect international law and exercise restraint.

Pakistan reiterated its appeal for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts and urged immediate measures to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Casualties in prison strike

Iran’s judiciary spokesperson reported casualties following an Israeli strike on Tehran’s Evin Prison on Monday, according to the Mizan news agency.

Asghar Jahangir said the attack targeted the administrative section of the prison, resulting in deaths and injuries among staff and visitors.

He did not provide specific casualty figures but confirmed that parts of the administrative building were destroyed.

Evin Prison, located in northern Tehran, is known for housing political prisoners and has faced criticism from human rights groups over reported abuses.

Israeli airstrike hits residential area

An Israeli airstrike on four residential units in Iran’s northwestern Gilan province killed nine civilians and injured 33 others, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The strike damaged several nearby homes, with five of the injured requiring hospitalisation. Among the casualties were 16 women and children, the regional governor confirmed.

These events follow despite US President Donald Trump having announced on June 23 a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

Israeli authorities report missile strikes on Beersheba

An escalation followed US President Donald Trump’s ‘ceasefire’ announcement as the southern Israeli city of Beersheba also reported suffering from Iranian missile attacks, with reports of casualties adding to the ongoing tensions as reported by Quds news network.

At least eight people have been killed in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba as Iran continues to fire waves of missiles into the country.

The Israeli military said in its fifth alert that two volleys of missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel in the early hours of Tuesday.

Witnesses later heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in central Israel.

Israeli media said a building had been struck and three people were killed in the missile strike on Beersheba.

Trump brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran through talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday while his team, including Vice President JD Vance, held talks with Tehran, a senior White House official said.

The official, providing details of the ceasefire on condition of anonymity, said Israel agreed to it so long as Iran does not launch fresh attacks.

Iran signaled that no further attacks would take place, the official said.

Trump appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have some time to complete any missions that are underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

Iran denies ever having a nuclear weapons program, but Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that if it wanted to, world leaders “wouldn’t be able to stop us”.

An official says Trump called for talks with Israel and Iran soon after the US attacks.

“He directed his team on Saturday night: ‘Let’s get on the phone .. with the Iranians,'” the official said. “‘Get me Bibi. We’re going to make peace,'” the official said, quoting Trump.

Trump’s team had negotiated with Iran on five different occasions in the weeks leading up to the conflict but the talks broke down when Iran would not back away from its demand that it continue enriching uranium.

Israel, which is not a party to the international Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the only country in the Middle East believed to have nuclear weapons.

Israel neither denies nor confirms this.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Tehran’s agreement during a call with Iranian officials, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters on Tuesday.

Following Trump’s ceasefire announcement, Qatar Airways resumed flights after its airspace reopened.

“Our priority is getting passengers home or to their destinations safely,” the airline said in an X post warning of significant delays and advising travelers to check its website for updates.

Qatar Airways confirms reinstatement of flights as airspace reopens in the State of Qatar.

Our focus at this time is to help our passengers return home or reach their onward journey safely and smoothly.

We’ve deployed extra ground staff at Hamad International Airport to support…

Qatar-Iran ties scarred but should recover after missile salvo at US base: PM Al Thani

Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday relations with Iran were scarred by an Iranian missile volley at a US airbase in the Gulf Arab state, but that he hoped ties would eventually “come back to normal”.

Iran responded to US participation in Israel’s air war against Iran by firing missiles on Monday at the Al Ubeid air base, but no one was hurt after Tehran gave advance warning, and a ceasefire was announced hours later by Washington.

Qatar, situated just across the Gulf from Iran, has often acted as a mediator in regional conflicts, including between Iran and the United States and between Israel and Hamas in the continuing Gaza war.

#Statement | Qatar Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement between Iran and Israel#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/8jLbOyWOnD — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 24, 2025

“What happened will definitely have its scar on the relationship [with Iran], but I hope by the time everyone learns the lesson that this kind of neighbourhood relationship should not be violated and should not be undermined,” Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, told a press conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Doha.

“The partnership between Qatar and the US is just growing stronger… and I hope the good relationship with Iran comes back to normal as soon as possible,” he said.

Al Thani added that Qatar had liaised with Iran at Washington’s request to help facilitate the ceasefire.

“We hope the ceasefire will continue as agreed upon, and we urge both the US and Iran to return to the negotiating table with the aim of reaching a comprehensive diplomatic solution, something that Qatar has consistently sought,” he said.

He added that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed regret in a phone call with Qatar’s ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani that Tehran’s target in retaliating for US airstrikes was a military base in Qatar.

US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff were in direct and indirect contact with the Iranians, a White House official said.

Neither Iran’s UN mission nor the Israeli embassy in Washington responded to separate requests for comment from Reuters.

Hours earlier, three Israeli officials had signaled Israel was looking to wrap up its assault in Iran soon and had passed the message on to the United States.

Netanyahu had told government ministers, whose discussions ended early on Tuesday, not to speak publicly, Israel’s Channel 12 television reported.

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region. Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have…

Markets reacted favorably to the news.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% late on Monday, suggesting traders expect the US stock market to open with gains on Tuesday.

US crude futures fell in early Asian trading hours on Tuesday to their lowest level in more than a week after Trump said a ceasefire had been agreed, relieving worries of supply disruption in the region.

End to the fighting?

There did not appear to be calm yet in the region.

The Israeli military issued two evacuation warnings in less than two hours to residents of areas in the Iranian capital Tehran, one late on June 23 and one early on June 24.

Israeli Army radio reported early on Tuesday that alarms were activated in the southern Golan Heights area due to fears of hostile aircraft intrusion.

Earlier on Monday, Trump said he would encourage Israel to proceed towards peace after dismissing Iran’s attack on an American air base that caused no injuries and thanking Tehran for the early notice of the strikes.

He said Iran fired 14 missiles at the US air base, calling it “a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered.”

Iran’s handling of the attack recalled earlier clashes with the United States and Israel, with Tehran seeking a balance between saving face with a military response but without provoking a cycle of escalation it can’t afford.

Tehran appears to have achieved that goal.

Iran’s attack came after US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian underground nuclear facilities at the weekend, joining Israel’s air war.

Trump had announced on June 19 that he would make a decision on American use of force “within two weeks,” but by the afternoon of June 20, he had ordered the United States to bomb the Iranian facilities.

Trump’s unprecedented decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites early on Sunday marked a step that he had long vowed to avoid – to intervene militarily in a major foreign war.

Moving to join US ally Israel in military strikes stirred up concern within his right-leaning “Make America Great Again” political base, which has clung to his promises to avoid foreign entanglements.

Much of Tehran’s population of 10 million has fled after days of bombing.

The Trump administration maintains that its aim was solely to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, not to open a wider war.

However, Israel had made clear that its strikes on Evin prison – a notorious jail for housing political prisoners – and other targets in Tehran were intended to hit the Iranian ruling apparatus broadly, and its ability to sustain power.

“Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon,” Vice President JD Vance said in an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier.”

“Now Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have because we destroyed it,” Vance said.

Trump has cited intelligence reports that Iran was close to building a nuclear weapon, without elaborating.

“Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was “set free,” because it was headed in a… pic.twitter.com/NLlfS3MSK2

However, US intelligence agencies said earlier this year they assessed that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, and a source with access to US intelligence reports told Reuters last week that that assessment hadn’t changed.

But in a social media post on June 22, Trump spoke of toppling the hardline clerical rulers who have been Washington’s principal foes in the Middle East since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran’s succession plans?

The clock’s ticking for senior clerics seeking a successor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A three-man committee from a top clerical body, appointed by Khamenei himself two years ago to identify his replacement, has accelerated its planning in recent days since Israel attacked Iran and threatened to assassinate the veteran leader, five insiders with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

Khamenei, 86, is being regularly briefed on the talks, according to the Iranian sources who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive matters.

He has gone into hiding with his family and is being guarded by the Vali-ye Amr special forces unit of the Revolutionary Guards, a top security official said.

The ruling establishment will immediately seek to name a successor to Khamenei if he is killed, to signal stability and continuity, according to the sources who acknowledged that predicting Iran’s subsequent political trajectory was difficult.

A new leader will still be chosen for his devotion to the revolutionary precepts of the Islamic Republic’s late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, according to one insider, who is close to Khamenei’s office and privy to succession discussions.

At the same time, the top echelon of power is also considering which candidate might present a more moderate face to ward off foreign attacks and internal revolts, the person said.

Two frontrunners have emerged in the succession discussions, the five insiders said: Khamenei’s 56-year-old son Mojtaba, long seen as a continuity choice, and a new contender, Hassan Khomeini, grandson of the father of the Islamic revolution.

Khomeini, a close ally of the reformist faction that favours the easing of social and political restrictions, nonetheless commands respect among senior clerics and the Revolutionary Guards because of his lineage, the sources added.

Khomeini has come into the frame as a serious candidate this month amid the conflict with Israel and America because he could represent a more conciliatory choice internationally and domestically than Mojtaba Khamenei, the five people said.

By contrast, Khamenei hews closely to his father’s hardline policies, according to the insiders who cautioned that nothing had been determined, candidates could change and the supreme leader would have the final say.

However, with the military conflict continuing, it remains unclear whether any new leader could be chosen easily or installed securely or if he could assume the level of authority enjoyed by Khamenei, they added.

Previously, Trump had stated in a social media post last week, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target.”

US democrats to check Trump’s executive powers

Three Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives introduced a war powers resolution on Monday to check President Donald Trump’s use of military force against Iran after US strikes on Tehran’s nuclear sites over the weekend.

Trump’s Republican Party holds a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and it is unlikely any resolution restricting Trump’s actions could pass both chambers.

Iran targeted a US base in Qatar on Monday in retaliation.

The Israel-Iran war, which began on June 13 when Israel attacked its regional rival, further raised tensions in a region already on edge since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October 2023.

The joint statement issued late on Monday by Democratic US Representatives Jim Himes, Gregory Meeks, and Adam Smith came hours after Trump claimed on social media that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

“President Trump must not be allowed to start a war with Iran, or any country, without Congressional approval,” the lawmakers said, adding that Trump ordered the strikes “without meaningful consultation or Congressional authorization.”

Some Democratic and Republican lawmakers had called on Congress to rein in Trump’s use of military force in Iran and prevent US involvement in the conflict.

Many Democratic US lawmakers said Trump’s actions were unconstitutional and that it was Congress that had the power to declare war on foreign countries.

“No thoughtful deliberation nor careful planning occurred here – and serious actions demand serious debate, not presidential impulse,” they added.

Iran, which says its nuclear program is peaceful, is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, while Israel is not.