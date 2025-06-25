Thandiani road project faces backlash over corruption and safety concerns

A 24-kilometer road construction project near Thandiani in Abbottabad has come under intense criticism over allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and flawed planning. The decision to switch the road’s surface from asphalt to concrete has sparked outrage among local residents and activists, who argue that the change poses serious risks in a region prone to heavy snowfall.

Speaking at a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, social activist and former PTI leader Javed Qureshi condemned the project, warning that a concrete road in snowbound terrain could become a “well of death.” He questioned the safety implications, noting that vehicles would struggle to park or navigate on the slippery surface during the five-month-long snow season, potentially leading to daily accidents.

Qureshi also accused authorities of inflating the project’s cost from Rs2.5 billion to Rs6.5 billion over two years. He claimed the budget increase was approved by the provincial cabinet without sufficient scrutiny, enabling contractors to exploit public funds. He further criticized elected officials and influential political figures for their silence, alleging their inaction allowed corruption to flourish.

The road serves five union councils and directly impacts around 500,000 residents. According to Qureshi, the Abbottabad-Thandiani road is part of a broader Rs27 billion World Bank-backed development plan, but roughly Rs2.75 billion is being misappropriated under the guise of project implementation.

Locals and activists continue to demand transparency, accountability, and a review of construction choices to ensure public safety and responsible use of development funds.