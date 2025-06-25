Suri Cruise Makes Rare Public Appearance Following Awkward Father’s Day Tom Cruise Moment

Suri Cruise, the 19-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was recently spotted in New York City, looking strikingly similar to her mother. Enjoying her summer break from Carnegie Mellon University, Suri was seen walking around the Big Apple, dressed casually in a black tank top, dark gray sweatpants, black flip-flops, and a patterned canvas tote.

Suri, who recently completed her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon, kept a natural look with her hair pulled back into a ponytail and no makeup. This sighting comes shortly after her estranged father, Tom Cruise, was asked about his plans for Father’s Day during the premiere of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. In response, Cruise offered a brief and somewhat distant reply, stating, “Just having fun, man,” before steering the conversation elsewhere without mentioning his children.

Suri, who was born in 2006, has grown up in the spotlight, particularly following her parents’ divorce in 2012. She has largely been raised by her mother, Katie Holmes, with whom she shares a close bond. In 2024, Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School and made the decision to drop her father’s last name, opting to go by Suri Noelle, after her mother’s middle name.

In December 2024, Holmes addressed rumors about Suri’s alleged trust fund from Tom Cruise, denying the claims and expressing concern for her daughter’s privacy and safety.

Suri’s growing independence and her striking resemblance to her mother continue to attract attention, as she forges her own path while maintaining a low profile.