Seminar exposes alarming neglect of public education in Sindh

A seminar held in Talhar, organized by the Student Action Committee, brought together students, youth, and civil society members to spotlight the worsening state of education in Sindh, particularly in Talhar and Badin. Participants voiced frustration over the government’s continued neglect of public education despite persistent demands from students and community leaders.

Speakers condemned the Sindh government for failing to allocate any funding in the latest provincial budget for establishing quality educational institutions or completing the Sindh University Laar Campus in Badin. They accused the ruling leadership of misusing Sindh’s funds for political purposes in other provinces, calling it a betrayal of the constitutional rights of Sindh’s people.

The discussion shed light on the grim conditions in public schools—many of which lack teachers, basic infrastructure, furniture, drinking water, and sanitation facilities. Numerous schools exist only on paper. This systemic decay, they warned, is deepening educational inequality and robbing thousands of students in Badin district of opportunities for higher education.

Participants demanded the immediate upgrading of the Laar Campus to a full-fledged university, with faculties of medicine, law, agriculture, and engineering. They emphasized that without access to local universities, many students are forced to abandon higher education due to financial constraints.

The event saw participation from prominent political, academic, legal, and civil society figures, including Jami Chandio of Sindh United Party, Advocate Amir Azad Phanwar, Professor Dr. Tufail Chandio, and others. A large number of students, including young women, also attended.

At the conclusion of the seminar, shields and certificates were awarded to high-achieving students in recognition of their academic performance.