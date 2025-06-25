SC issues notices on Fawad Chaudhry’s petition to club all May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to all concerned parties regarding the petition filed by former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

He has requested the consolidation of 35 cases registered against him in connection with the violent events of May 9, 2023.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the petition and decided to issue notices to the relevant parties. The court has adjourned further proceedings until July 1, 2025, when the matter will be further examined.

The petition follows large-scale protests that erupted across Pakistan on May 9, 2023, in the wake of the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The arrest was made in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, which sparked widespread unrest.

During the protests, violent attacks took place on various government and military installations, including the Corps Commander House in Lahore, Mianwali Airbase, and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. These incidents led to the registration of several cases, including under anti-terrorism laws.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and former federal minister, has been named in 35 FIRs filed in multiple cities across Pakistan. Chaudhry’s petition aims to combine these cases into one, arguing that doing so would facilitate a more streamlined legal process.

The SC’s move to issue notices marks the first step in addressing the request, with further hearings scheduled in the coming weeks.