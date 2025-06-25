Saudi crown prince lauds Pakistan’s role in Iran-Israel peace efforts

PM Shehbaz Sharif voices support for KSA in call with Mohammed bin Salman

Two leaders express shared commitment to efforts to fostering lasting peace, stability in MEISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tuesday evening, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

During their most warm and cordial conversation, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and profound respects to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also warmly felicitated His Royal Highness on the successful completion of Hajj this year and thanked the Kingdom for the gracious hospitality extended to the Pakistani pilgrims, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The Prime Minister reiterated profound gratitude for the Kingdom’s steadfast support to Pakistan during the recent standoff with India. He stated that Pakistan was ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu & Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East. In this regard, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan fully supported the immediate de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, as well as its peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. While referring to last night’s attacks, he called for adherence to international law and the UN Charter principles by all sides. In this context, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to state broadcaster PTV News.

The Prime Minister conveyed deep appreciation to His Royal Highness for his sagacious leadership and commendable efforts to restore peace in the region. This, he added, was reflective of the Kingdom’s remarkable status as a peacemaker on the international stage, as well as its leadership of the Ummah.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and support for the Kingdom. He acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict. His Royal Highness said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was fully committed to efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, the PMO statement said.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Foreign Office said it welcomed efforts to revive dialogue and diplomacy, asserting that regional peace can only be achieved through strict adherence to the UN Charter and refraining from the use of force. It pledged continued support for all such peace initiatives.

The ceasefire was brokered by US President Donald Trump on Monday, following his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Vice President JD Vance and other senior American officials engaged in parallel discussions with Iranian representatives.

However, on Tuesday, President Trump accused both Israel and Iran of violating the truce just hours later, specifically warning Israel after renewed military action near Tehran.

Posting on his Truth Social platform shortly before departing for the NATO summit in The Hague, he wrote, “Israel. Do not drop those bombs. If you do it, it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home now!” He later told reporters he was “not happy” with either side for breaching the agreement, particularly Israel.