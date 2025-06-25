Rawalpindi on alert as monsoon season triggers evacuation orders

As pre-monsoon rains approach, authorities in Rawalpindi have intensified preparations to prevent a potential disaster. The Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, District Council, cantonment boards, and the Evacuee Trust Property Board have issued final evacuation notices for 285 century-old buildings considered vulnerable to collapse during heavy rainfall. Many of these structures, located in the city’s densely populated inner areas, date back to the British and Hindu eras.

Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema has banned the dumping of waste, including garbage and construction materials, into Nullah Leh and the city’s 15 stormwater drains. Police have been instructed to register cases against anyone violating the ban.

Residents living along low-lying areas of Nullah Leh have begun relocating their belongings to safer places, with some families temporarily moving out. Anticipating potential flooding, authorities have scheduled full-scale emergency drills in flood-prone areas such as Nadeem Colony and Javed Colony. These will involve Civil Defence teams, police, Rescue 1122, and support from the military’s 111 Brigade.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted pre-monsoon rains in the coming days, heightening concern among residents already familiar with the annual destruction monsoons bring. Every year, nearly 70 percent of Rawalpindi’s population and commercial zones are affected by flooding.

Fifteen temporary Civil Defence posts have been activated in high-risk neighborhoods. Evacuation notices, valid until June 30, have been served to tenants in commercial and residential areas, including Raja Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Purana Qila, and Moti Bazaar. These historic properties are considered structurally unsafe and overdue for repair. Authorities have warned that any building not vacated will be subject to demolition.

Three tenants have challenged the evacuation orders in court, prompting judicial notice to the municipal corporation and district council for official responses.

Preparations for flood response have been finalized, and the official flood season will run from July 1 to September 15.