Rawalpindi deports over 45 illegal Afghan residents linked to imprisoned suspect

Authorities in Rawalpindi have deported more than 45 Afghan nationals who were found living illegally at the residence of Wali Jan, an Afghan national currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail. Among the deported were men, women, and children associated with the suspect, who faces serious criminal charges.
Wali Jan was arrested earlier this month by CCD and Mandrah police for brandishing automatic weapons on TikTok. The raid led to the recovery of multiple rifles, including Kalashnikovs and an M4, along with magazines and ammunition. He is accused in multiple cases across Rawalpindi and Islamabad involving terrorism, attempted murder, resisting arrest, and unlawful display of weapons on social media. Authorities later declared him a proclaimed offender in a case registered at Sadar Bairooni Police Station.
During the investigation, a joint search operation led by Sadar Division Police uncovered a group of Afghan nationals illegally residing in the Mandira area. These individuals, including 12 women and 35 children, were detained and later verified as undocumented residents. Wali Jan’s own Afghan ID was found to be expired.
After confirmation of their illegal status, the group was moved to a holding facility and subsequently deported to Afghanistan under tight security. A senior police officer confirmed that the repatriation of all individuals associated with Wali Jan has been completed.
Wali Jan remains in custody as legal proceedings continue. He will be deported following the conclusion of his trial.