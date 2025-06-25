Rana Sanaullah blames Imran Khan’s conduct for political deadlock

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has stated that undemocratic behaviour is often the cause of a politician’s exclusion from political relevance. He specifically pointed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan as a major obstacle to resolving ongoing political issues in the country.

Sanaullah made these remarks following a recent meeting between government officials and opposition lawmakers regarding the federal budget. Speaking to Geo News, he emphasized that the government is open to dialogue on all political matters but claimed that Imran Khan’s continued intransigence, even from prison, is hindering progress.

According to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended a formal invitation to the opposition for talks, both on the National Assembly floor and through an offer to meet in the Speaker’s chamber.

One of the key topics of discussion was the imposition of General Sales Tax (GST) in the former FATA and PATA regions. Sanaullah noted that while the decision to implement GST was postponed for a year, a committee was formed to deliberate further. He added that tax exemptions and incentives had previously been maintained based on prior consultations, though the chamber of commerce has voiced concerns.

Sources revealed that representatives from both the government and PTI, including Sanaullah, Amir Muqam, Asad Qaiser, and Junaid Akbar, participated in budget discussions held at Parliament House. These talks included input from the Federal Board of Revenue and lawmakers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the ex-FATA/PATA areas.

During the discussions, the PTI delegation was assured by Sanaullah that the federal government would address their concerns.

Meanwhile, industries such as steel, edible oil, and ghee have expressed alarm over reports that the government may reverse previously announced plans to phase out tax exemptions for ex-FATA/PATA. Industry representatives warned of an indefinite strike, arguing the move would favour rent-seekers over legitimate businesses.

Commenting on Aleema Khan’s recent remark suggesting that “minus Imran Khan has happened,” Sanaullah said that politicians are not removed from politics through force but often become irrelevant due to their own actions. Aleema, the sister of the jailed PTI founder, had made the statement following the approval of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget without Imran Khan’s input.

Sanaullah reiterated that the solution to the country’s political tensions lies in open dialogue and urged Imran Khan to engage in talks to move the process forward.