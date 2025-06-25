Punjab Extends Vehicle Emission Testing Deadline Due To Overwhelming Response

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced an extension of the vehicle emission testing deadline to August 31, allowing motorists more time to comply with environmental regulations.

Originally set for June 30, the deadline was extended due to high demand at testing centers, as explained by Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General of the EPA Punjab. “The extension aims to make the process more convenient for the public,” he said.

In the past 50 days, over 123,000 vehicles have undergone emissions testing, with around 2,000 of them exceeding pollutant limits. Vehicle owners with non-compliant vehicles have been notified and urged to carry out necessary repairs or engine adjustments to reduce emissions.

Emission testing involves measuring toxic gases and particulate matter released from vehicle exhausts. The key pollutants tested include carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter (PM). Vehicles that fail the test are instructed to undergo corrective actions.

As per EPA regulations, vehicles manufactured in 2022 or later are exempt from testing, as they meet Euro emission standards and feature built-in emission control technologies.

The Punjab Excise Department’s statistics show that the province is home to 20 million registered motorcycles and 5.4 million four-wheeled vehicles, with Lahore alone accounting for 5.2 million motorcycles and 1.3 million cars.

To assist vehicle owners, free testing booths have been set up across Punjab, including 20 locations in Lahore, where testing is provided at no additional cost. This initiative is part of Punjab’s ongoing efforts to improve air quality, particularly in Lahore and other urban centers where pollution poses significant health risks.

In related news, the Government of Pakistan recently introduced the New Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP), which aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) nationwide.

According to Muhammad Saleem Shaikh, spokesperson for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the policy is designed to ensure a fair transition to cleaner transportation. It aims to reduce dependency on fossil fuels, promote local innovation, and create green job opportunities.

“The government is intensifying efforts to promote EV adoption as part of the country’s broader clean energy and climate resilience strategy,” said Shaikh. With the transport sector being a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and urban pollution, the shift toward electric vehicles represents a vital step toward a more sustainable and healthier future.