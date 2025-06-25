Pakistan, UAE sign MoU on mutual exemption of entry visa requirements

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a critical Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on “Mutual Exemption of Entry Visa Requirements” on Monday during the 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) held in Abu Dhabi.

This agreement represents a pivotal step in enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The session was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar from Pakistan and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, focusing on expanding cooperation in trade, banking, investment, energy, food security, health, climate change, and education.

A major achievement of the session was the signing of the MoU, which provides for mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports, simplifying travel between the two nations. In addition to the MoU, several agreements were signed to deepen cooperation in key sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and renewable energy.

Both countries expressed their commitment to strengthening institutional mechanisms, with a particular focus on inter-ministerial coordination to ensure the effective implementation of these agreements.

The UAE has also pledged to provide technical and financial support to help Pakistan achieve its development goals, particularly in sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure.

The JMC meeting was preceded by a preparatory session led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa and UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, who reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and identified areas for future collaboration. The session highlighted the importance of continued efforts to promote sustainable development, focusing on mutual benefits and long-term stability for both countries.

In a statement following the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability, pledging to work together on various fronts, including peace initiatives in the Middle East and the promotion of broader economic ties. They also discussed potential avenues for public and private sector partnerships, especially in infrastructure development and the financial sector.

The 12th session marked the first such meeting in 13 years, with the last session taking place in Islamabad in November 2013. Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the discussions and agreed to hold the 13th session of the JMC in Pakistan at a mutually agreed time.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited the UAE earlier this month, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional, and global issues. D

uring the visit, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the UAE, underscoring the importance of joint efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The signing of this MoU and the agreements reached during the JMC session are expected to significantly enhance Pakistan-UAE relations, with the potential to drive further economic growth, cultural exchanges, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.