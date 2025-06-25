Thanks to automation and luxurious lifestyles, overgrown bellies are everywhere. And their prevalence is increasing by the day. Today, machines carry out most of the tasks that were previously done by humans. Of course, there is nothing wrong with automating boring, repetitious, mechanical work. An undesirable side product of it however has been that human beings are fast losing the capacity or the inclination to do any physical work whatsoever. Physical effort and exposure to the elements in the slightest degree have not only become unbearable for those that can help it but are perceived by many of them as things to be ashamed of.

Unwise food choices have made matters worse. What with the innumerable home delivery food options merely a phone call or a few clicks away, overeating– that too consisting almost entirely of unwholesome food products– was never so easy as it is today. People buy fast food when they are hungry; they buy fast food when they are not hungry; they order fast food even when home-made food (which despite its many faults is generally much healthier than the processed instant foods they order) is available. Barring one or two nations– the Japanese come to mind– obesity has assumed pandemic proportions the world over.

Unfortunately, Muslims are no exception to this. While obesity never did any good to anybody, it is especially undesirable in a Muslim. For, although being obese is not a cognizable offence when it comes to Muslims, it is at odds with the spirit of Islam, and not merely for health reasons. Because a Muslim is supposed to be wise; and obesity– if it is caused by laziness and poor choices as opposed to medical conditions beyond an individual’s control– simply is incompatible with wisdom. ‘Obese Muslim’ ought to be an oxymoron. Sadly, it is not.

Food is one of God’s great blessings. A Muslim not only thanks God for his sustenance but relishes the wide range of foods and drinks available to him. But it is easy to overdo this relishing and making one’s life to centre around eating, thinking of life as one incessant party. One may pretend life is a party all one wants, but only to one’s peril. Because a party, life certainly is not. A comfortable falsehood is not a patch on the truth, however uncomfortable.

Food is no-doubt necessary to keep the body nourished, and savouring one’s food helps this process immensely. That said, eating is not supposed to be one’s idea of entertainment. Nor is it supposed to be a pastime, or an antidote to boredom. It is certainly not an activity to distract oneself with a view to forget one’s sorrows.

In the end it all boils down to whether one lives to eat or eats to live. The former is a form of hedonism and is therefore at variance with a meaningful purpose of life. Muslims have no choice but to shun it, for a Muslim is nothing if he does not possess wisdom and continuity of purpose.

To their detriment, many Muslims are guilty of eating by way of amusement, easing boredom or passing the time. In many cases the ‘reasoning’ behind excessive and unhealthy eating among them goes something like this: ‘I am not allowed to drink. I am not allowed to gamble. Illicit relations are forbidden too. Thankfully, Halal food is not prohibited. Let me have a ball by gorging myself with all sorts of food at every opportunity.’

No matter what the ‘thought process’ behind it, obsessive, compulsive eating is devastating to say the least. The problem with stress eating is that it does not reduce stress at all– in fact, quite the contrary. The sugar rush associated with bakery products, and the like is real; but equally real and inevitable is the sugar crash that follows. Not only do quick ‘fixes’ like these do not help, but they are positively detrimental. For immediately after the meal is over, an individual finds himself face to face with problems bigger than the ones he started off with, whether it was boredom, craving for a ‘kick’, or grief. The additional problems must now be ‘treated’ with more food. It is a vicious circle.

Nobody– Muslim or otherwise– is above succumbing to temptations now and then; but a wise man refrains from repeating self-destructive acts hoping for better results each time. The only thing that can ever be motivating enough for a man for him to consistently control cravings for food (or anything else for that matter) is a genuine purpose of life. A Muslim who understands and takes his religion seriously should not be wanting for such a purpose.

