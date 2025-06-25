NSC endorses diplomatic route amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

In response to the intensifying conflict in the Middle East following direct US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership has reaffirmed its commitment to peace and diplomacy.

A high-level meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was convened on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with senior cabinet members and top military officials, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in attendance.

The forum discussed in detail the deteriorating regional situation, particularly the implications of the United States’ departure from its decades-old Iran policy and its recent military intervention targeting nuclear sites in Iran. The attacks—reported in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—have heightened fears of a broader regional war.

According to official sources, there was a consensus within the committee that Pakistan’s priority must remain the protection of its national interests while actively advocating for diplomatic avenues to de-escalate tensions. The NSC emphasized that Pakistan, due to its historically close relations with Iran and its renewed diplomatic engagement with the United States under President Donald Trump’s administration, holds a unique position to potentially facilitate dialogue between the conflicting parties.

The committee issued a strongly worded condemnation of the Israeli military strikes, noting that the attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Tehran and Washington. It termed the actions as “reckless,” with the potential to derail diplomatic progress and ignite wider conflict.

While the NSC refrained from directly naming the United States in its official communique, officials clarified that the committee had endorsed previously issued government statements by the Foreign Office and the Prime Minister, which had expressed strong disapproval of all forms of aggression in the region.

“The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter,” the statement read, adding that the strikes were in violation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolutions and other relevant provisions of international law.

The committee also extended condolences to the Iranian government and people over the loss of civilian lives, and reiterated its resolve to work with regional and global partners to avert further escalation.

Calling upon all involved parties to exercise restraint, the NSC underscored the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and adherence to international humanitarian and human rights laws.

In concluding remarks, the leadership emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to support any peace initiative and vowed to continue its engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure regional stability.