Milli Yakjehti Council announces ‘Victory Day’ on June 27 to honor Iran’s triumph

LAHORE: The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), a coalition of 27 religious and political parties in Pakistan, has announced that it will observe a “Victory Day” on June 27, 2025, in honor of Iran’s victory over Israel following the ceasefire between the two countries.

The celebration, which will include rallies across Pakistan, will be marked under the slogan “Long live Iran and Pakistan.”

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair, with party leaders from various factions in attendance.

A joint declaration was issued by the MYC Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, who expressed the council’s support for Iran’s victory and praised the courage and steadfastness of the Iranian leadership and people.

In the declaration, the MYC referred to the conflict as a “glorious victory” for Iran and emphasized the significance of the outcome in bolstering Iran’s position on the global stage. It condemned Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, describing them as genocidal and a violation of international law, particularly in relation to the mass killing of Palestinian civilians, including women and children.

The council also expressed full solidarity with Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, commending their resilience and bravery in the face of Israeli aggression. MYC leaders reiterated their condemnation of Israeli policies and voiced their continued support for Palestinian sovereignty.

The rallies planned for June 27 will be held in major cities across Pakistan, reflecting the MYC’s alignment with Iran and its opposition to Israel’s actions in the region.