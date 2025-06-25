Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Post and New Pics of Baby Jack Amid Hailey’s Ringless Outings

Justin Bieber’s recent social media posts have sparked concern among fans, particularly following his wife Hailey Bieber’s public appearances without her wedding ring. The pop star shared a cryptic Instagram story that seemed to reflect personal struggles, including a reposted video about the “silent treatment” and overthinking. He also shared a video discussing his anxiety and the impact of overthinking.

This emotional post came shortly after Hailey was seen without her wedding ring in New York City, first while dining at The Commerce Inn and later during lunch with fellow models Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone. Though Hailey had previously dismissed rumors of marital issues, these ringless outings fueled further speculation.

Hailey, who had also unfollowed Justin on Instagram earlier this year amid rumors, addressed the constant media focus on their relationship in a recent Vogue interview. She acknowledged that despite their child and seven years of marriage, the public scrutiny continues unabated.

Meanwhile, Justin’s recent emotional posts hint at deeper personal struggles. He admitted to feeling “broken” and dealing with “anger issues,” while expressing frustration with trying to meet others’ expectations. In his heartfelt message, Justin said, “Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others.”

Photo: Instagram/haileybieber

Amid these personal reflections, Justin shared new black-and-white photos of his baby son, Jack Blues, born in August 2024. In one poignant shot, Justin holds his son, with the little one’s hands gripping his face. The post, which simply read “😞,” offered a rare glimpse of the singer’s vulnerability and tenderness.

Despite efforts to address speculation, Hailey continues to face relentless public interest, underscoring the pressure on the couple’s private lives.