Islamabad Bar condemns attack on Iran, announces strike in solidarity

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad District Bar Association (DBA) has announced a complete strike on Tuesday, June 25, to protest the recent attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, declaring the act a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and international law.

In an official statement issued by DBA President Chaudhry Naeem Ali Gujjar and Joint Secretary Sardar Adam Khan, the association denounced the attacks as a breach of the United Nations Charter and reaffirmed Iran’s right to defend its territorial integrity.

The leadership of the DBA characterized the assault—widely attributed to Israel—as a destabilizing move, labeling Israel a significant threat to international peace and stability. The statement further urged the United Nations to step in and facilitate a peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and its people, the DBA confirmed that legal proceedings in the capital will be suspended for the day as a mark of protest.

“The bar stands with Iran against unjust aggression and reiterates its commitment to uphold international legal norms and the principle of non-intervention in sovereign affairs,” the statement concluded.

