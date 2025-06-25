Top Headlines

Iran’s Parliament Approves Bill to Halt Cooperation with IAEA Amid Tensions

By News Desk

Iran’s parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that would suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a move that escalates tensions in the ongoing conflict with Israel. The bill, which still requires final approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, aims to halt surveillance, inspections, and the filing of reports to the IAEA, according to state-affiliated news outlet Nournews.

The decision comes in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with Israel stating that it is determined to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. While Iran maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, the IAEA recently adopted a resolution that declared Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations, further fueling tensions.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf expressed frustration with the IAEA, accusing it of failing to condemn Israel’s actions and undermining its credibility. He announced that Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization would suspend cooperation with the IAEA until the safety of its nuclear facilities is assured. Additionally, Iran plans to accelerate its civilian nuclear program.

The bill’s approval follows recent Israeli and U.S. military actions targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, including airstrikes on Iranian facilities and U.S. bombings of underground nuclear installations. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, hinted at potential changes in the country’s approach to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, though he stopped short of outlining specific shifts.

The new legislation marks a significant development in the already volatile nuclear dispute between Iran, Israel, and the international community, raising concerns about the future of Iran’s nuclear program and the broader Middle East security landscape.

News Desk

