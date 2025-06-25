Iranian Toddler Fleeing Bombing in Coma After Being Thrown by Intoxicated Tourist at Moscow Airport

WARNING: DISTESSING CONTENT

Shocking footage has emerged showing an 18-month-old toddler being violently thrown headfirst onto the floor by a male tourist at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport. The child, who had just arrived in Russia with his mother after fleeing the bombings in Iran, is currently in a coma with severe skull fractures and spinal injuries. His condition remains critical as he fights for his life.

The incident was captured on security cameras, showing the alleged attacker, 31-year-old Vladimir Vitkov from Belarus, standing near the child. After checking his surroundings, Vitkov suddenly seized the toddler and threw him forcefully onto the ground. A bystander quickly rushed to pick up the gravely injured child.

Horrific CCTV footage from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow, Russia where an Israeli-Belarusian traveler picked up and slammed an Iranian child into the floor. As of now, the child is currently in a coma. pic.twitter.com/DqO3OkIxdZ — Iranian Armed Forces ✪🇮🇷 Commentary (@IranianArForces) June 25, 2025

At the time of the attack, the boy’s pregnant mother was collecting the child’s pushchair after their flight. The family had just arrived in Russia following a harrowing journey through Afghanistan.

Vitkov, who had flown into Moscow from either Cyprus or Egypt, was quickly detained by police. Authorities suspect he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attack. Investigators are exploring whether the assault was racially motivated or driven by other factors.

Moscow Region Children’s Ombudswoman Ksenia Mishonova condemned the brutal assault, calling the actions of Vitkov “unbearable.” She expressed her hope that the assailant would face the full severity of the law and wished the child a speedy recovery.

The Russian Investigative Committee confirmed that traces of cannabis were found in Vitkov’s blood, and additional illegal substances were discovered on his person. He has been described as being unable to provide a clear explanation for his actions, reportedly stating, “I made mistakes like that” when questioned about prior offenses.

Vitkov is currently under investigation for attempted murder, and further inquiry is ongoing. The incident occurred just before midnight in the busy airport’s departure lounge.

Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia’s busiest, handles more than 40 million passengers annually.