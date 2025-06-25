Former Rawalpindi education CEO remanded in Rs36.5 million corruption case

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Rawalpindi District Education Authority, Amanullah Cheena, and a clerk, Arshad Mehmood, were handed over to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on a two-day physical remand in a case involving alleged misappropriation of over Rs36.5 million.

Presented before Duty Judge Waqar Ahmad Sidhu on Saturday, both men were arrested for suspected corruption linked to the procurement of furniture, stationery, and IT equipment. While ACE investigators requested a seven-day remand, the court approved only two days and directed the suspects be presented again on June 25.

According to the FIR, full payments were made to two companies — M/s Malik Traders and M/s Kamran Enterprises — for supplies that were never fully delivered:

Rs2.5 million paid for stationery

Rs2.88 million for furniture

Rs2.68 million for IT equipment

But allegedly:

But allegedly: Only Rs1.74 million worth of furniture and

Rs1.91 million worth of IT supplies were delivered.

The prosecution contends that the incomplete deliveries resulted in a significant financial loss to the national exchequer.

Cheena’s legal team refuted the corruption charges, claiming the supplies were being delivered in phases and accused ACE of pursuing a politically motivated case. They also pointed out that Cheena was detained 18 hours before the FIR was officially registered, violating due process.

The defence requested that their clients be sent to judicial remand, arguing that both individuals had cooperated fully with investigators.

The probe is now widening to include eight additional education officials and two union leaders from the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA). Summons have been issued with arrest warnings for non-compliance.

Officials summoned include:

Deputy Education Officers: Muhammad Nabeel Naqvi, Dr Gul Ahmed, Habibullah

Senior Headmasters: Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Sajjad

Admin & Legal Officers, and Education Complex staff

APCA Presidents: Raja Aftab and Irshad Ahmed

According to ACE sources, none of the officials have agreed to testify against Cheena or become approvers, further complicating the investigation. The growing list of implicated individuals has reportedly caused unease within the education department, with some seeking political protection.