Farooq Abdullah demands Shabbir Shah’s release, warns India of responsibility if he dies in jail

SRINAGAR: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has called on authorities to release ailing prisoners, including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, who is currently in jail, and urged that they be provided with proper medical treatment.

Speaking to the media in Dooru, South Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah stated, “Shabbir Shah is ailing and should either be treated or released on parole. If he dies in jail, the blame will fall on the government. It is a question of humanity.”

He also expressed agreement with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s stance, saying that the treatment of prisoners, particularly in jails like Tihar, amounts to a violation of human rights. Abdullah emphasized that prisoners deserve the necessary medical care to ensure their well-being.

Furthermore, he criticized the ongoing political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing the government of punishing the region due to its Muslim-majority status. “Now, even our statehood has been snatched because we are a Muslim-majority territory,” said Abdullah, highlighting the political injustices faced by the people of Kashmir.