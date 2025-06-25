Defiance echoes, power trembles

Some elements in the international media, especially those in the West, have reported that United States President Donald Trump recently vetoed a covert Israeli proposal to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The plan, reportedly hatched by Israeli intelligence and pushed forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was seen by many as a desperate move to provoke a full-scale regional war under the pretext of nuclear containment — a narrative Israel has been nurturing for over 30 years. Iran, for the record, does not possess nuclear weapons, and that has been verified time and again by international watchdogs.

Israel’s obsession with Iran has little to do with nuclear fears and more to do with Tehran’s refusal to bow to Israeli supremacy. Since its inception, Israel has either dismantled or neutralised regimes that dared challenge its military and political dominance. Iran remains the last ideological adversary. Netanyahu’s dream of bringing down the Iranian regime is merely an extension of that hegemonic vision. The ‘nuclear threat’ is a convenient excuse — pretty much like the weapons of mass destruction (WMD) hoax that was used to obliterate Iraq.

The Israeli hypocrisy is stunning. When it bombed civilian targets in Gaza, it declared them legitimate; now, when Iranian missiles strike military targets in Israel, it cries foul. The fact is that for the first time, the myth of Israeli invincibility has been shattered. Despite being crippled by over three decades of Western sanctions, Iran mustered the will, technological capability, and national unity to retaliate forcefully. Iran’s defiance is not just military; it is moral and symbolic.

What startled many observers was the response — or lack thereof — from the international community. When Israel called for help, no nation rushed to its side. Even Trump held back, declaring that America would not intervene unless US interests were directly threatened. Trump’s overall strategy is becoming clearer with time. In hindsight, Trump’s game was brilliantly Machiavellian. He is letting Israel bear the brunt of Iranian retaliation, allowing the US to quietly calculate the diplomatic fallout.

Israel, intoxicated by power and assured of international backing, assumed Iran would not respond. But it did, and did it with great precision targeting sites like the oil refinery in Haifa, as can be seen in the accompanying image. The result? Israel is isolated. Its defence narrative now is crumbling. Its allies are retreating. And, now, with its arrogance bruised and its invincibility myth destroyed, Israel is finally talking about returning to negotiations, with Trump hinting that a diplomatic resolution is possible and, indeed, likely.

And this time, the negotiations might actually work. Why? Because Iran never really left the negotiation table. Despite the provocations, Iran held its ground diplomatically while defending itself militarily. Now, with leverage restored and deterrence firmly established, Iran will be negotiating from a position of strength. This shift could offer the most fertile ground for a lasting resolution in years.

What terrifies Israel now is not Iran’s missiles — it is Iran’s example. If one sanctioned, isolated, Muslim-majority country can rise and challenge the status quo, what happens if others follow? What if other Muslim nations find the courage to defy oppression and injustice with action rather than silence? This fear is precisely why Israel is ramping up its propaganda campaign, trying to portray Iran as the global threat. But the narrative is failing.

Let this moment be remembered not just as a military confrontation, but as a moral awakening. Iran has reminded the world that the oppressed are not voiceless. That dignity, when paired with courage, can upend even the strongest empires. The centres of power are shifting — China is rising, Europe is reasserting its independence, Russia remains a potent force, and, now, Iran seems to have emerged as a strong power of resistance.

QAMAR BASHIR

ISLAMABAD