Decomposed body of man discovered in locked Hyderabad apartment

HYDERABAD: The decomposed body of a 38-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a flat located in Saddiq Plaza, Unit No. 8, under the jurisdiction of A-Section police in Hyderabad. The deceased, identified as Usman Raza Khan, also known as Maan, was discovered after neighbors alerted authorities to a foul odor coming from the locked residence. Police forced their way in and found the body with its hands tied using cloth and feet placed on a single-seater sofa beneath the fan.

The body was transferred to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. Police reported that the man’s father, Hussain Raza, stated that Usman had a history of drug addiction and domestic violence. His wife had left him and taken their child, while other family members had also distanced themselves. Usman was living alone and had reportedly sold household belongings to fund his addiction.

Although his father believes the death may have been a suicide, investigators have raised questions due to the bound hands, suggesting the need to rule out foul play. An investigation is ongoing.