COAS, top officials attend funeral prayer of Major Moiz Abbas Shah in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of Major Moiz Abbas Shah, who was martyred during an operation against Indian-sponsored terrorists in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan, was held at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, senior military and civilian officials, as well as officers and soldiers.

In his tribute, COAS Asim Munir praised Major Moiz Abbas Shah for his bravery, stating, “Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. The entire nation stands united in grief and pride, saluting his ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country.”

The body of the 37-year-old officer has been sent to his hometown, Chakwal, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.