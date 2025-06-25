CM Maryam-led huddle gives thumbs up for 189 uplift projects under PDP

Punjab CM discusses with PA Speaker matters pertaining to budget, development projects, and political situation

CM directs introduction by-laws to fix uniform design for shops across the province

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday approved developmental projects in 189 cities under the Punjab Development Program (PDP) and agreed to constitute a Project Management Unit (PMU) for timely completion of the program across in the province.

Presiding over a special meeting regarding the PDP execution, the Punjab chief minister was informed that construction and development projects will be completed in various cities in collaboration with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

“Under the World Bank’s Project Punjab Inclusive Cities Program (PICP), 15 cities will be uplifted and developed. Under the Asian Development Bank’s Project DREAMS-II, 4 cities will be constructed and developed. Under the ADP project, development programs in 11 cities will be completed on a priority basis.”

Under the World Bank’s Project PICP, development programs will be completed in 16 cities. Under the Punjab Development Program, 144 cities have been incorporated in the Annual Development Program (ADP). Under the Punjab Development Program, construction and development projects will be carried out in 144 cities of Punjab. The chief minister directed all the relevant departments to complete these projects in collaboration with other stakeholders. She directed measures to introduce bylaws to fix uniform design for shops across the province. She emphasized that after the completion of the Punjab Development Program, every city should look aesthetically up to the mark.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and discussed matters pertaining to the budget, development projects, and the current political situation.

The Punjab CM congratulated Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan on the successful holding of the budget session. The Speaker of the Punjab Assembly expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for presenting a public welfare budget.

The Chief Minister, while talking on the occasion, said, “The goals of public service, welfare, and good governance will be accomplished at all costs in the province. The budget for 2025-26 has set a record for allocating a substantial amount of funds for education, health, and development sectors.” She highlighted, “PML (N) is a party of the people; the Punjab government is ensuring uniform development work across the province.”

On the occasion, the PA Speaker lauded that CM Maryam Nawaz has won the hearts of the people of Punjab by giving a public welfare budget. Malik Ahmed Khan appreciated that the chief minister has carried forward the sterling traditions of the Quaid PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with regard to launching development projects and public welfare initiatives with excellence across the province.