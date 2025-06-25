Chinese, Mozambican presidents exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday exchanged congratulations with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Mozambique.

Xi noted that over the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Mozambique have trusted and supported each other, and the friendship between the two countries remains rock-solid regardless of changes in the international landscape.

Xi expressed firm belief that the bilateral ties will see an even brighter future as long as both sides uphold the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations and move forward hand in hand.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mozambique relations, Xi said he is willing to work with President Chapo to take the anniversary as a new starting point for carrying forward the traditional friendship, and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation under the frameworks of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to write a new chapter in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

For his part, Chapo said the anniversary coincides with Mozambique’s 50th anniversary of independence, which highlights the traditional friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

He expressed gratitude to China for its unconditional support during Mozambique’s struggle for independence.

Mozambique will continue to firmly uphold the one-China principle, support all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification, and back the major initiatives proposed by China, the president added.

Mozambique is willing to deepen bilateral relations and expand practical cooperation with China on the basis of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, as well as jointly defend multilateralism and promote world peace, security and prosperity, Chapo said.