Buckingham Palace Announces Surprise Change to Donald Trump’s State Visit Later This Year

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will host President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state visit later this year, with plans underway for a September trip. This marks a significant update, as it was previously anticipated that Trump would first visit one of Charles’ Scottish homes before a more formal visit to the U.K.

A ‘manu regia’ — a formal invitation signed by the King — was hand-delivered to the White House last week by British officials. A Palace aide shared that “His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year.”

While an informal visit was initially planned for the summer, the tight schedules of both the King and the President prevented this from happening. In February, during a meeting in Washington, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer handed Trump the invitation, suggesting that the less formal trip would allow for planning the state visit.

Upon receiving the invitation, Trump expressed his eagerness to visit, stating, “We look forward to being there and honoring the King, honoring your country.”

The visit is expected to center around Windsor Castle, with Prince William and Kate Middleton likely joining King Charles and Queen Camilla in welcoming the Trumps. A lavish state banquet is expected to be part of the celebrations.

This visit marks a second unprecedented state trip for Trump, following his visit to Queen Elizabeth in 2019, which was met with protest concerns and a notable breach of protocol when Trump walked in front of the monarch during an inspection.