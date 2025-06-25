Brooklyn Beckham Sends Clear Message To Dad David With Latest Move Amid Escalating Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked further attention after celebrating his father-in-law Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday, just weeks after missing his own father David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old hot sauce entrepreneur shared a picture on Instagram of himself and wife Nicola Peltz, both smiling beside Nelson. “Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you ❤️,” Brooklyn wrote in the post.

The billionaire businessman, who was seated while the couple stood behind him, appeared joyful in the celebratory moment. Nicola, 30, also paid tribute to her father with a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. She posted a throwback photo of herself as a baby with Nelson and captioned it: “Happy birthday to my king!!! I’m so lucky to call you my dad, you’re the most loving and supportive dad I could ever dream of! I love you so much!!! I hope all your wishes come true!!”

The couple’s show of affection for Nicola’s father comes after their notable absence from David Beckham’s star-studded 50th birthday party. The absence raised questions about possible tensions within the Beckham family, with speculation about a potential feud between Brooklyn, his parents, and especially David.

According to sources, Brooklyn has reportedly distanced himself from his famous father, expressing a desire to cut off contact. “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect,” a source told Page Six earlier this month.

However, David Beckham has made efforts to quell rumors of a family rift. On Father’s Day, he posted a message on Instagram that included an image of himself with Brooklyn and his siblings. “My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad,” David wrote, adding, “I’m so proud of all of you, and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day, I will always be here for you no matter what.”

Days later, David further extended a gesture of reconciliation by tagging Brooklyn in a comment on Instagram, celebrating his own knighthood honor from King Charles III. This move was seen as an attempt to bridge the gap between father and son.

Tensions within the Beckham family have been speculated since Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding in 2022, when rumors circulated about friction between Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother, Victoria Beckham, during the wedding planning. These speculations resurfaced amid the couple’s absence from David’s milestone birthday celebrations.