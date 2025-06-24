Top Headlines

Trump Lashes Out at Israel and Iran as Cease-Fire Faces Immediate Challenges

By Abidoon Nadeem

President Donald Trump criticized both Israel and Iran on Tuesday for allegedly violating the cease-fire he helped broker, amid growing uncertainty over the fragile agreement. The cease-fire, announced just hours earlier, aimed to end 12 days of intense conflict between the two nations, which had escalated into U.S. involvement.

In heated remarks, Trump lashed out at both sides, accusing them of launching attacks despite the truce. He took to Truth Social, warning Israel not to “drop those bombs” and urging the country to “bring your pilots home now.” Trump expressed frustration with the ongoing violence, pledging to “see if I can stop it.”

The situation remained unclear as to whether either party had breached the cease-fire. Israel’s military accused Iran of launching missiles after the agreement took effect, pledging retaliation. Iran denied these claims, according to state news outlets.

The cease-fire was meant to halt the unprecedented warfare, which had brought in U.S. forces, as Trump had ordered airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, prompting retaliatory missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar. Just hours before the cease-fire was to take effect, both sides exchanged missile strikes. The Israeli military reported hitting missile launchers in western Iran, while Iran launched multiple missile barrages at Israel, killing at least four people in Beersheba.

By the early morning, a brief calm seemed to settle over Israel, with the military issuing an all-clear after the sirens ceased. President Trump, confirming the truce, urged both sides not to violate it.

However, the cease-fire’s fragility was quickly evident as sirens again blared in northern Israel, signaling missile fire from Iran. The Israeli military accused Iran of breaking the cease-fire and vowed to “respond with force.” The situation underscores the delicate nature of the truce, with both sides asserting victory in the wake of the conflict.

Previous article
Prince William Plans To Overhaul Coronation and Future Traditions Amid King Charles Cancer Issues
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Surprises Brad Pitt at F1 London Premiere, Fans Celebrate...

In a heartwarming reunion after more than two decades, Hollywood megastars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt surprised fans at the premiere of Pitt’s upcoming...

Prince Harry Tries To Win Over King Charles and Prince William With Surprise Olive Branch

Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 24th June 2025

Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire following 12-day conflict

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.