Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire following 12-day conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has brokered a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, bringing an end to the 12-day conflict that escalated tensions across the Middle East. The announcement came moments after both sides had threatened new rounds of attacks.

In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump secured Israel’s agreement to the ceasefire, contingent on Iran halting further attacks. The White House confirmed that the ceasefire would be implemented in stages, allowing both nations to complete any ongoing military missions before fully ceasing hostilities.

Iran confirmed its agreement to the ceasefire, with Tehran’s officials expressing their commitment to halt the fighting. However, there was no immediate response from Israel. Trump revealed that Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, played a pivotal role in securing Tehran’s agreement during a separate conversation with Iranian officials. Following the development, Trump informed Qatar’s emir that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire as well.

Despite the announcement, the situation on the ground remained tense. The Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for areas in Tehran, and alerts were triggered in the Golan Heights due to concerns over possible hostile aircraft intrusions.

The conflict began after the U.S. and Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites, a move that prompted Tehran’s retaliation. Trump’s administration has consistently stated that its goal was to neutralize Iran’s nuclear program, avoiding further escalation into a broader war.

As the ceasefire deal was confirmed, U.S. crude futures experienced a drop, as markets reacted to the easing of supply disruption concerns in the region. The announcement of the ceasefire, though welcomed by many, leaves questions about the long-term stability of the region as both sides prepare for the next steps.

This marks a significant diplomatic achievement for Trump, signaling his administration’s continued efforts to shape the dynamics of Middle Eastern geopolitics. However, the coming days will determine whether the ceasefire holds and if both nations can ultimately work toward a lasting peace.