Treaty of tensions: The NPT’s role in a divided nuclear World

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) was supposed to be humanity’s pact against nuclear annihilation— yet over half a century later, it stands as a deeply polarizing document, hailed by some as a cornerstone of global security and condemned by others as a symbol of nuclear apartheid. Designed to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote peaceful uses of nuclear energy, the NPT has instead institutionalized a discriminatory status quo: it legitimizes the arsenals of five nuclear-weapon states while placing strict restrictions on the rest. This structural imbalance— long decried by countries outside the treaty, like Pakistan— fuels tensions and breeds mistrust. For Pakistan, a nation born amid regional insecurity and nuclear brinkmanship, the NPT represents not a shield but a shackle, one that disregards the geopolitical realities of South Asia while privileging the strategic interests of dominant global powers. As the world grows more fractured and nuclear risks more acute, the NPT’s failure to bridge the gap between nuclear haves and have-nots threatens its very relevance.

The ink of the NPT may not yet have dried— but its promises are already being erased by the smudged fingerprints of power politics and nuclear hypocrisy. In a world teetering between deterrence and destruction, the NPT stands not as a monument to peace, but as a contested battleground of mistrust, double standards, and selective enforcement. What was once hailed as a cornerstone of global security now appears riddled with contradictions— where nuclear haves dictate terms to the have-nots while expanding their own arsenals in the shadows of diplomacy. Today, the world precariously navigates a maze of nuclear fault lines, where double standards have become doctrine and the principle of equal enforcement lies in tatters. With rising tensions between nuclear powers, deepening hostilities in volatile regions like the Middle East, and an increasing number of states drifting toward unilateralism, the foundational premise of global nuclear governance appears dangerously compromised.

Conceived as a grand bargain, the NPT rests on three interconnected pillars: non-proliferation, disarmament, and peaceful access to nuclear technology. It promised a fair exchange— non-nuclear signatories would abstain from developing nuclear weapons in return for technological cooperation and a global commitment to disarmament by nuclear-armed states. Yet this symmetry has long since collapsed. Nowhere is the imbalance more evident than in the Middle East, where Israel— a non-signatory with a clandestine nuclear arsenal— is shielded by Western powers, while Iran— a long-standing signatory— faces relentless sanctions, sabotage, and threats of military action despite continued cooperation with the IAEA. As Princeton physicist Zia Mian sharply remarked, the NPT has institutionalized nuclear apartheid— legitimizing the arsenals of a privileged few while indefinitely denying others, without offering any credible path to universal disarmament.

The disarmament clause— Article VI of the treaty— remains particularly toothless. More than half a century since its adoption, the world’s nuclear superpowers, particularly the USA and Russia, show little interest in true disarmament. According to the SIPRI Yearbook 2024, these two nations alone still control over 90 percent of global nuclear warheads and are actively modernizing their arsenals. The USA has committed over $1.5 trillion to upgrade its nuclear triad over the coming decades, while Russia parades its hypersonic missiles and tactical nuclear systems with unabashed confidence. Such developments starkly contrast with the treaty’s spirit and have rendered Article VI practically aspirational.

Compounding this disillusionment is the NPT’s selective justice, which starkly exposes its political and moral inconsistencies. States like Israel and India never signed the NPT, yet they suffer little diplomatic or economic consequence. Israel, in particular, continues to straddle the line of nuclear ambiguity— refusing to confirm or deny its arsenal while maintaining an estimated 80 to 400 warheads, as cited by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. Paradoxically, it simultaneously lobbies for preventive strikes against Iran— a state that remains a signatory to the NPT and has, at multiple intervals, allowed extensive IAEA inspections. Iran’s nuclear programme has long been under international scrutiny, with Western powers— especially the USA, Israel, and their European allies— issuing sanctions, orchestrating cyber operations, and even allegedly backing sabotage efforts. Yet, while Iran’s programme is dissected in minute detail, Israel’s arsenal remains above reproach, creating a deep and understandable sense of injustice across the Middle East and the Global South.

Even the treaty’s withdrawal mechanism reflects its structural weakness. North Korea, once an NPT member, exited in 2003 by simply issuing a three-month notice— without any meaningful penalty. It went on to develop and test nuclear weapons openly, revealing a dangerous precedent: any state can simply walk away, shrug off international opprobrium, and rearm at will. The treaty’s inability to respond effectively to such defections underlines its diminishing relevance in an increasingly multipolar and mistrustful world.

Legal ambiguity further erodes the NPT’s credibility. Its clauses— particularly those concerning disarmament— are deliberately vague and unenforceable. There is no clear timeline, no enforcement tribunal, and no mechanism for arbitration. As former IAEA official Tariq Rauf lamented, “Disarmament is the orphan child of the NPT.” It is often cited, seldom prioritized, and never fulfilled. Additionally, enforcement relies largely on the United Nations Security Council— a body dominated by nuclear-armed permanent members who can veto any punitive action, rendering the system paralyzed when power politics are at stake.

Indeed, great-power rivalry has become the NPT’s most formidable adversary. Increasingly hostile US-China relations, a militarized NATO-Russia standoff, and growing proxy conflicts across the Middle East and South Asia have weaponized the treaty’s weaknesses. Forums like the NPT Review Conference— originally intended as cooperative check-ins— have become venues for diplomatic gridlock and blame games. A Just Security analysis noted that many actions, from secret weapons programmes to preemptive airstrikes, are now justified under self-defence clauses, rather than seen as violations of a global security pact. The erosion of shared norms in favor of geopolitical convenience threatens to undo the very foundation the NPT was meant to uphold.

So where does the world go from here? Mere rhetorical commitments will not suffice. What is needed is either a bold reinvention of the NPT or a complete reimagining of global nuclear governance. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), adopted in 2017 by over 90 countries, is one such alternative. Although dismissed by nuclear-armed states, it marks a clear moral shift— led primarily by the Global South— toward a future free from nuclear threats. Similarly, region-specific approaches, such as a Middle East Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (MENWFZ), must be pursued with renewed seriousness. Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia already maintain such zones; extending this model to the Middle East could help deescalate one of the world’s most volatile regions.

Another essential reform would be to universalize nuclear transparency. Even non-NPT states like Israel and India should be subject to international inspections, at least regarding safety and fissile material tracking. Likewise, disarmament schedules must evolve beyond voluntary pledges. The P5 nuclear states must be held to legally binding reduction plans, independently verified and time-bound. The New START treaty’s extension is a starting point— not a ceiling— and must be followed by broader multilateral accords involving China and others. Finally, enforcement architecture needs overhauling. The current reliance on the UN Security Council has proven ineffective. Establishing independent disarmament tribunals, incorporating AI-driven verification systems, and introducing automatic penalty mechanisms could breathe life into otherwise moribund institutions.

The ongoing escalatory aggression between Israel and Iran presents an alarming flashpoint that underscores the urgent need for global nuclear restraint and diplomatic re-engagement. Both nations— Israel, widely believed to possess undeclared nuclear weapons, and Iran, long under scrutiny for its uranium enrichment programme— are locked in a perilous cycle of provocations, regional interventions, and retaliatory strikes. Israel, despite being a non-signatory to the NPT, remains emboldened by unwavering Western— especially US— support, enabling it to maintain strategic ambiguity around its nuclear arsenal. In contrast, Iran, a signatory to the NPT, has repeatedly signaled willingness for cooperation and inspections, but has often been cornered by sanctions, sabotage, and diplomatic isolation.

This dangerous brinkmanship, unfolding in a region already fraught with volatility, not only threatens the Middle East but risks dragging global powers into a wider confrontation. The presence of nuclear capabilities— declared or undeclared— in such a combustible context is a grim reminder of how quickly a regional dispute can escalate into a global catastrophe. It is high time the international community intervenes not merely to broker temporary ceasefires but to insist upon a credible path to de-escalation, verification, and accountability.

The NPT today resembles a cracked shield— held aloft as a symbol of restraint, but barely capable of withstanding the thrust of geopolitical ambition. Unless the international community breathes new life into the treaty through accountability, equitable disarmament, and reinforced verification regimes, the world may soon face a post-NPT reality— one where the illusion of non-proliferation gives way to a dangerous new nuclear arms race, legitimized not by law, but by silence.

The NPT’s founding vision— to prevent nuclear catastrophe while enabling peaceful nuclear development— remains profoundly relevant. But a vision, however noble, becomes an illusion without enforcement and equity. As the global nuclear order erodes under the weight of broken disarmament promises, selective enforcement, and escalating regional threats, the world stands at a crossroads. Either the international community must reinvigorate the NPT with enforceable commitments, equitable governance, and universal trust— or it must boldly rethink the framework altogether. Without urgent and inclusive reform, we risk sliding into a new nuclear age: more fragmented, more discriminatory, and far more perilous than ever before.