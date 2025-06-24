Tom Cruise Surprises Brad Pitt at F1 London Premiere, Fans Celebrate Iconic Reunion

In a heartwarming reunion after more than two decades, Hollywood megastars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt surprised fans at the premiere of Pitt’s upcoming film F1 in London. The event, held at Leicester Square, saw Cruise arriving to show his support for Pitt’s new project. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, the film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role.

A viral video from the premiere shows the two stars greeting each other with a warm hug and posing for pictures together, looking as stylish as ever. Their reunion quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans celebrating the iconic duo’s friendship and chemistry.

Tom Cruise surprised Brad Pitt on the F1 movie premiere (2025)

One fan commented, “These are clearly my two favourite actors. No politics, just acting!” Another noted, “Tom seems like he did not want to steal the spotlight and was humble towards Brad.” A third user dubbed them “the last Hollywood stars,” expressing admiration for their enduring legacy in the industry.

The excitement also spread across Instagram, with the official F1 movie account posting a series of photos featuring Cruise, Pitt, and Kosinski, with the caption: “Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1.”

The two actors first worked together in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire, where they shared the screen in a tale of immortality and the complex relationships between vampires.

In a recent interview, Brad Pitt was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Cruise for another project. Pitt jokingly responded that he would only team up with Cruise again if the daring stunt performer allowed him to stay on the ground. “So when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he quipped.

