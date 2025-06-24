The collapse of Netanyahu’s Greater Israel dream

What Netanyahu truly wants is not security, peace, or diplomacy— it is the realization of Greater Israel, a dangerous vision that seeks to subjugate all neighbouring nations and occupy any territory perceived as a threat. This concept, deeply rooted in biblical scripture and Zionist extremism, envisions Israel stretching from the Nile in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq, covering not only Palestine but parts of Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and even Saudi Arabia. Though not officially declared by the Israeli government, this ideology has been pursued relentlessly through military campaigns, illegal settlements, and wars under Netanyahu’s watch.

Already, Israel has occupied parts of Syria, including the Golan Heights; Southern Lebanon, through repeated invasions; the West Bank and Gaza, under siege and colonization; and violated Jordanian and Egyptian sovereignty under the banner of security. Now, Netanyahu has turned his guns toward Iran, the last standing regional power that has refused to bow to Israeli-American pressure.

Yet, it is Iran, and Iran alone, that has finally brought Israel to a position of humiliation and vulnerability. With precise retaliatory strikes, Iran has shattered the illusion of Israel’s invincibility, breaking through the Iron Dome and exposing Israel’s weaknesses to the world. This act has not only rattled Tel Aviv, but also shocked Washington into recalibrating its unflinching loyalty to Israel.

Now imagine a scenario where Egypt, strengthened militarily and economically, joins hands with Iran. Imagine Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Pakistan setting aside political differences and joining the cause. What would unfold is not a regional war— it would be a pan-Islamic resistance against a rogue nuclear power that has, for decades, dictated war and peace in the Middle East on its own terms.

Why would such unity be justified? Because Israel has always initiated conflict. Since its inception in 1948, it has never been Iran or any of these Muslim countries that launched aggressive wars, occupied foreign lands, or imposed sieges. Iran has not invaded anyone. Iran has not annexed territory. Iran has not built settlements on foreign land. In contrast, Israel has been in constant war with nearly every nation around it— with Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, and of course, the Palestinians.

Historically Iran’s actions have been defensive, while Israel’s aggression has always been pre-emptive and expansionist. The evidence lies in decades of occupation, illegal wars, and the horrifying genocide in Gaza. Netanyahu’s Israel kills with impunity, bombards hospitals and schools, displaces millions, and justifies it by blaming Hamas— a group that does not represent the children, elderly, women, journalists, or medics slaughtered in this campaign.

Now, what is the solution to this deepening crisis, this unending quagmire that threatens not only the Middle East but global peace?

The first step is global recognition that Israel’s current course is unsustainable and destructive. The United Nations and all its member states must acknowledge that the concept of Greater Israel, coupled with unconditional military backing from the USA, is a recipe for regional catastrophe. Millions of lives are at risk. Entire cities are being flattened. Peaceful coexistence is being erased.

The Middle East deserves peace, not permanent war. And the world deserves a future free from genocide, occupation, and imperial fantasies. Let this be the turning point. Let this be the fall of Greater Israel— and the rise of true humanity.

Netanyahu is not a conventional leader. He is a possessed man, obsessed with a vision that defies logic, humanity, and international law. He speaks a different language— a language of domination, annihilation, and religious entitlement. His every action is governed by the fantasy of Greater Israel, which he believes to be divinely mandated. He expects the world to support him while he reigns with fire and blood across the Middle East.

But the world is not blind, and it is rapidly changing. The Middle East is no longer a region of weak, divided nations. It has become a commercial, financial, and strategic hub for the West. Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Egypt host massive investments from the USA, UK, France, and Germany. Their economies are now intertwined. If war breaks out and expands across the region, the global economy will suffer, Western investments will vaporize, and energy supply chains will collapse.

Israel does not seem to comprehend this. It continues to kill thousands of innocent women and children, flatten homes, starve civilians, and justify this massacre by blaming Hamas. But Hamas is not the face of Gaza. It is not the identity of Palestinians. It is not the elderly woman dragged from her destroyed house, not the infant crushed under rubble, not the paramedic shot while rescuing the wounded. Israel’s campaign has now exited the domain of warfare and entered the domain of genocide.

The international community must act, and decisively. The first measure must be to strip Israel of the illegitimate power it has accumulated unchecked over decades. Its military expansion must be halted. It must be forced back to its original 1948 boundaries through diplomatic isolation, sanctions, and enforcement by a global coalition. The dream of Greater Israel must be shattered, permanently.

Second, the world must restore the two-state solution, not as an empty promise, but as an enforceable reality. Israel must withdraw from occupied territories in Jordan, Egypt, and Syria. There must be strict surveillance over Israeli military activities and an end to its nuclear opacity. Israel is the only nuclear-armed state in the region, and has never signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty or subjected its arsenal to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections. That must change immediately.

Third, the world must realize that Netanyahu today is not different from Adolf Hitler of yesterday. Just like Nazi Germany brought Europe to its knees, Netanyahu’s Israel is bringing the Middle East to the brink. And just as Germany was defeated, disarmed, and transformed into one of the most peaceful and lawful nations on earth, Israel too must be reformed— not by destruction, but by de-weaponization, reintegration, and reeducation.

This is not anti-Semitism. This is not Islamic fanaticism. This is history demanding justice. This is the world telling Israel that it cannot destroy humanity to fulfill a mythological map drawn in scripture and conquest.

Israel, without its arrogance, without its nuclear weapons, and without U.S. impunity, will be far more secure. It can become a peaceful country among equals, respected and protected not by fear, but by trust. Only then can Palestinians live with dignity. Only then can children in Gaza and Tel Aviv play under the same sky, not drones.

The Middle East deserves peace, not permanent war. And the world deserves a future free from genocide, occupation, and imperial fantasies. Let this be the turning point. Let this be the fall of Greater Israel— and the rise of true humanity.