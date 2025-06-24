Supreme Court Issues Notice on Petition Against CSS Exemption for Armed Forces Officers

The Supreme Court’s constitutional bench (CB) issued a notice to the federation on Monday regarding a petition challenging the induction of armed forces officers into the civil bureaucracy without the mandatory written examination required for civilian candidates.

The five-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, took up the petition filed by Ali Azeem Afridi, who argued that while civilian candidates are required to pass a written exam and interview to join the Central Superior Services (CSS), officers from the armed forces are exempted from the written exam.

When Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a member of the bench, asked the counsel which fundamental rights were being violated by this exemption, the lawyer responded that the provision was discriminatory.

The CB issued a notice to the federation under Section 3 of the Civil Services Rules, 1956, and adjourned the case for three weeks. The CSS exam is conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and is designed to recruit officers for Grade-17 posts in various federal government services, including written tests, psychological assessments, and interviews.

In other proceedings, the CB also addressed a petition on the inclusion of life skills education in schools, summoning the federal and provincial education secretaries to develop a joint strategy. The court was informed that life skills education was already being taught in Islamabad’s schools, and Justice Mazhar emphasized the need for provinces to coordinate with the federal government on this policy.

Additionally, during the hearing of an appeal related to the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities, Justice Mazhar inquired about the appointment status of the rector and president at Islamabad’s International Islamic University. The university’s lawyer confirmed that while the president had been appointed, he had not yet assumed office due to being in Saudi Arabia. The rector, meanwhile, held an acting charge.