Six burnt alive as bus catches fire after hitting petrol-carrying rickshaw in Quetta

Balochistan govt orders investigation into Quetta Bus fire tragedy

QUETTA: At least six people were killed and seven others sustained critical burns as a result of a fire that broke out in a passenger bus after colliding with a loader rickshaw carrying petrol on the Western Bypass in Quetta, the police and rescue 1122 confirmed on Tuesday.

The Balochistan government expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic incident and ordered a thorough investigation into Quetta bus fire tragedy.

According to the police, the incident took place at Western Bypass in Quetta in the ill-fated passenger bus was going from Nawankili to Hazarganji.

“In the tragic incident, six bus passengers were killed and seven others were injured,” Shalkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Athar Rashid.

He said that the bodies of the deceased had charred beyond recognition due to the intensity of the fire.

“The injured were taken to the Bolan Medical Complex and Civil Hospital, and two of them are in critical condition,” he said.

The police DSP stated that the local bus was going from Nawan area to Hazarganji when the accident occurred at the Raisani area on the Western Bypass, adding that the bus caught fire after colliding with a petrol-laden loader rickshaw.

Soon after receiving report of the incident, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Later, Rescue 1122 team shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Balochistan government’s Spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” said Rind.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the best possible treatment and facilities for those injured in the fire,” he added.

The spokesperson confirmed that an official investigation has already been launched to determine the cause of the fire. “A thorough inquiry is underway, and once it is completed, strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” Rind said. The Balochistan government has pledged full support to the families affected by the tragedy.

Couple dead, kid survives Mansehra car plunge

In a related tragic incident, a couple lost their lives, but luckily their one-and-a-half-year-old kid survived miraculously when their car fell into a ravine in Manshera.

The incident took place near Kaghan Lari area of Mansehra. The deceased couple belonged to Hazro in Attock district.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, the emergency unit of Kaghan Development Authority reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies from the ravine and shifted the infant child to Kaghan Hospital for treatment.