Six arrested, 26 kg of illicit drugs seized in ANF’s country-wide crackdown

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday announced the successful arrest of six smugglers and the seizure of 26.437 kilograms of illicit drugs worth more than Rs4.249 million during nine operations conducted across Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson from the ANF Headquarters, the force’s operations spanned several regions, with multiple seizures of different narcotics. In one of the operations, ANF agents recovered 500 grams of opium from an accused near a university area in Islamabad. The arrested individual admitted to selling drugs to students in educational institutions.

In another operation near Punjab Chowk, Mansehra, 330 grams of hashish and 13 grams of ice were recovered from a suspect’s possession.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport, 864 grams of heroin and clonazepam capsules were seized from a passenger’s luggage, bound for Dubai. At Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF found 95 grams of ice-filled capsules in the stomach of a passenger traveling to Doha.

Similarly, 50 capsules containing 360 grams of ice were discovered in the stomach of a passenger at Islamabad International Airport, also on their way to Dubai.

Other significant seizures included 2.4 kilograms of hashish found in parcels sent from a courier office on Ring Road, Peshawar, to Faisalabad. Additionally, 1.250 kilograms of hashish were seized from parcels destined for Karachi and Lahore.

At RCD Road, Hub, ANF recovered 7.2 kilograms of hashish from a suspect’s bag, and another operation near Sangjani Toll Plaza in Islamabad led to the seizure of 8.4 kilograms of hashish and 5 kilograms of ice.

The arrested suspects are facing charges under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are ongoing.