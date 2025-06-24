Opinion

Relief needed

By Editor's Mail

The exorbitant bus fares from Karachi to Turbat have become a significant burden on low-income individuals, particularly those seeking medical treatment or traveling for urgent family matters. The current fare of Rs4000 is unaffordable for many, forcing them to suffer in silence. This high fare is not just a financial strain but also a barrier to accessing essential services and opportunities.

The authorities need to take immediate action to address this issue. Reducing bus fares and offering discounts to patients, students, and low-income travellers would bring much-needed relief to those who are struggling. By making transportation more accessible and affordable, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to travel safely and securely, without being forced to sacrifice their financial stability.

HAJIRA HALEEM

ABSOR

