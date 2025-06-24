Prince William Plans To Overhaul Coronation and Future Traditions Amid King Charles Cancer Issues

As Prince William celebrated his 43rd birthday on June 21, the focus shifted to his future role as King and the changes he plans to bring to the British monarchy. Known for being mindful of tradition, the Prince of Wales is reportedly considering a major overhaul, aiming to make the monarchy more relevant to modern society.

According to a report from The Times, Prince William plans to simplify the coronation ceremony, making it “much simpler” than those of his father, King Charles, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Prince is said to be concerned with the costs associated with the monarchy and wants to ensure that the institution resonates with today’s world, while still maintaining its core traditions.

A royal source added that William, aware of the evolution of the monarchy, believes the ceremony should reflect diversity and modernity while staying true to essential elements. “He has been thinking about the future for years,” said Jason Knauf, CEO of the Earthshot Prize. “It’s all about making it work for what people expect of him.”

One key change could be the decision to forgo a formal swearing of allegiance by the nation during his coronation. Prince William is also reportedly critical of the Imperial State Crown, which he sees as outdated and “ridiculous” in appearance, though he acknowledges its sentimental connection to his father and grandmother.

Prince William is also planning to distance himself from certain royal traditions, such as his involvement in events like the Royal Ascot. Unlike his father and grandmother, the Prince of Wales is not an equestrian enthusiast, and he has been described as less inclined to participate in events like the races. Sources suggest that his cousin Zara Tindall, an Olympic equestrian, may take on a more prominent role in these events.

Prince William is also focused on ensuring that members of the royal family, including his aunt and uncle, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, continue to have important roles within the monarchy. His goal is to highlight the excellent work they do and ensure they remain visible in the future royal structure.