Prince Harry Tries To Win Over King Charles and Prince William With Surprise Olive Branch

In a surprising move, Prince Harry is offering an olive branch to his estranged father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, by inviting them to the 2027 Invictus Games. According to reports from The Daily Mail, Harry plans to send an email invitation to both family members later this month, followed by a formal invitation.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex shared that Harry, 40, is hopeful that his father will set aside their differences to support the biennial sports event for wounded veterans. “The royals have always been hugely supportive of Invictus and proud of what Harry has achieved in that arena. This is one olive branch from him which might be reciprocated,” the source said.

The timing of the invitation was reportedly aimed at accommodating King Charles’ busy schedule, as royal events are typically planned years in advance. However, it remains unclear if the King will be able to attend, as the 2027 Invictus Games coincide with Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday, a significant personal milestone for the royal family.

While no invitations have been officially sent yet, as the event is still over two years away, the invitation from Harry is seen as an effort to mend fences with his family. Royal experts had mixed reactions, with some suggesting that the King might attend out of support for the armed forces and Harry’s achievements, while others pointed to Charles’ wariness about trusting Harry after their past disagreements.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl suggested that King Charles genuinely desires to reconcile with Harry and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, despite the ongoing tensions. “He has an incredible capacity for forgiveness,” Nicholl said, expressing optimism that the King might consider attending the event to heal the rift.

Harry’s attempt at reconciliation follows years of public feuds and bombshell interviews, including his 2023 memoir, Spare, and several high-profile television interviews where he and Meghan Markle shared their frustrations with the royal family.