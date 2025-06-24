Pakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar after Iranian attacks on US base

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concern over Iran’s missile attacks on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, calling for immediate efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region. During a phone conversation with Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, the prime minister extended his full support to the government and people of Qatar during this challenging time.

In response, the Qatari ambassador thanked PM Shehbaz for his prompt outreach. The prime minister also held a call with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy, emphasizing the importance of defusing tensions in the Middle East. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Saudi Arabia to promote peace in the region.

The Saudi ambassador expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s timely response, acknowledging the potential threat to regional stability posed by the recent escalation. Both countries agreed to continue their collaborative efforts to ensure a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Earlier, Iran launched a missile attack on the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. Iran’s military described the strike as “devastating and powerful,” which followed threats to retaliate against US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.