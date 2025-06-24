Pakistan condemns suicide bombing at Damascus Church: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday strongly condemned a suicide bombing in Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus the day earlier.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria, on June 22, 2025, which resulted in the loss of precious lives and left many injured,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement issued on Monday.

🔊PR NO.1️⃣8️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on a church in Damascus, Syria. 🔗⬇️https://t.co/cttiI0xmQf pic.twitter.com/SoYIfRE2Pr — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 23, 2025

The death toll from the suicide attack on Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood, the first such incident since the fall of Bashar al-Assad regime in Damascus, rose to 25.

At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, health authorities and security sources said.

The FO statement stated, “Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the brotherly people of Syria in this hour of grief, and reaffirms its strong support for efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the country.”

Meanwhile, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that the death toll rose to 25. The agency cited the country’s health ministry.

Syria’s interior ministry on Sunday said the suicide bomber was a member of the banned militant Islamic State group. “He entered the church, opened fire, and then detonated his explosive vest,” a ministry statement added.