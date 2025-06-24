Over half of Pakistan’s urban population lives in informal settlements: UN workshop

Moot hosted by UN-Habitat Pakistan reveals Pakistan facing a backlog of over 10 million units

DG, Ministry of Housing and Works, outlines Pakistan’s draft National Housing Policy, seeking to ensure adequate, affordable, and sustainable housing

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is grappling with a severe housing shortage, facing a backlog of over 10 million units, with more than half of its urban population living in informal settlements.

This alarming situation was revealed during the National Consultative Workshop on Affordable Housing and Housing, Land, and Property (HLP) Rights organized by UN-Habitat Pakistan in Islamabad on Monday.

The workshop, attended by government officials, UN representatives, academics, and civil society organizations, discussed the escalating housing crisis in the country and explored potential solutions.

Despite constitutional safeguards, issues such as tenure insecurity and outdated land administration practices continue to hinder equitable access to housing and land, experts said.

John Taylor, Chief Technical Advisor at UN-Habitat Pakistan, and Jawed Ali Khan, Senior Advisor/Habitat Program Manager, emphasized the need for collaborative reforms. They assured that UN-Habitat would support Pakistan with policy guidance, technical assistance, and capacity development to create sustainable housing solutions.

Ombretta Tempra, Chief of Land, Housing and Shelter at UN-Habitat, highlighted global housing and land rights challenges, revealing that 1.6 billion people worldwide face housing affordability constraints, with over 1 billion living in slums. She called for secure tenure, land-based financing mechanisms, inclusive zoning, and robust legal frameworks to address these challenges.

Hamid Mumtaz, Deputy Program Manager at UN-Habitat, discussed Pakistan’s land governance, including efforts for land digitization and women’s land rights after disasters.

Waseem Hayat Bajwa, DG, Ministry of Housing and Works, outlined Pakistan’s draft National Housing Policy, which seeks to ensure adequate, affordable, and sustainable housing with a focus on climate-resilient construction, planned intermediate towns, and legal reforms like the Urban Regeneration and Condominium Acts.

Ch. Anwar, Chief (Technical) at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, stressed the need for mortgage finance reform and improved coordination between government agencies. Dr. Khalid Hafiz, Member of Planning at the CDA, presented Islamabad’s digitized land records, a crucial step toward modernizing the city’s land administration.

Imran Ali Sultan from the Punjab Affordable Housing Program shared the province’s progress in creating sustainable communities through digital systems, new laws, and public-private housing initiatives. A panel discussion followed, focusing on enhancing inter-institutional collaboration, harmonizing land and housing policies, and promoting inclusive urban planning.

The workshop concluded with recommendations for faster land record digitization, simplified registration procedures, and the enactment of legislation like the Urban Regeneration and Condominium Acts.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment to tackling Pakistan’s housing challenges through coordinated efforts, institutional improvements, and technical support, with UN-Habitat reaffirming its dedication to working closely with national and provincial partners.