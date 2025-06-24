NSC reaffirms Iran’s right to self-defence after US attacks on nuclear facilities

PM-led huddle calls on all parties to resolve Iran-Israel conflict through dialogue, diplomacy as per UN Charter

Committee condemns Israel’s acts of aggression and regrets these military attacks coincided with a constructive Iran-US negotiation process

NSC concerned about potential for further escalation after attacks on Iranian nuclear sites which violated IAEA resolutions, int’l law and the UN Charter

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC)—Pakistan’s highest forum for security deliberations—on Monday reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter following the airstrikes by the United States on three nuclear facilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting, with Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also attending the important moot, and reviewed the evolving regional situation following the Israeli aggression against Iran, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The PMO’s statement said, “The committee strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression and expressed regret that these military attacks coincided with a constructive negotiation process between Iran and the US. These reckless actions have escalated tensions, threatening to ignite a wider conflict and diminishing the opportunities for dialogue and diplomacy. The NSC reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense as enshrined in the UN Charter.”

MEETING OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMITTEE (NSC) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today to review the evolving regional situation following Israeli aggression against Iran. The Committee strongly condemned… pic.twitter.com/Ux2okeqK7f — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 23, 2025

The committee members also conveyed their condolences to the Iranian government and people on the loss of innocent lives and offered prayers for the recovery of those injured.

“While reiterating Pakistan’s stated position, the NSC expressed grave concern over the potential for further escalation after the attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on June 22, which violated the resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, relevant international law and the UN Charter.”

The committee members also reaffirmed Pakistan’s close engagement with relevant parties in the situation and endorsed the government’s readiness to continue efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

The NSC called on all relevant parties to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy in line with the UN Charter, underscoring the need to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad on 23 June, 2025.@CMShehbaz pic.twitter.com/ca6ij5Y6BQ — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) June 23, 2025

Israel launched wide-scale airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities, military sites and private residences on June 13, killing its top commanders, scientists, and civilians. A day earlier, President Donald Trump said US airstrikes “totally obliterated” Iran’s main nuclear sites, as Washington joined Israel’s war with Tehran in a flashpoint moment for the Middle East.

The strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities came four days after COAS Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s meeting with Trump and a day after the government said it decided to formally recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his role during the recent conflict with India. A meeting of the NSC, the highest forum for security deliberations comprising the civil and military top brass, was subsequently convened.

The US president had stepped up his rhetoric against Iran since Israel first struck the country, repeating his insistence that it could never have a nuclear weapon. Tehran has consistently denied the claim, saying its uranium enrichment programme is for civilian purposes.

Condemning the US attacks as a violation of international law, Iran said it was “resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force”. It also responded with a volley of missiles at Israel that wounded scores of people in Tel Aviv.