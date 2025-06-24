Malakand Division traders announce strike over new sales tax in federal budget

SWAT: Traders in Malakand Division have declared a complete shutter-down strike across all nine districts of the region on Wednesday, June 25, in protest against the imposition of a 10-percent sales tax in the federal budget for 2025-26.

This decision was made during a large jirga (tribal council) of traders held in Mingora city, Swat district, on Monday, chaired by Abdur Rahim, the President of the Malakand Division Traders Federation.

The jirga was attended by several local trade leaders, including Mohammad Zada, President of Bisham Traders Federation, Anwaruddin, President of Lower Dir Traders Federation, and others. These leaders unanimously opposed the new sales tax, arguing that it was a burden on local businesses and a violation of the region’s special constitutional status.

Prior to the jirga, traders organized a protest rally in Mingora, where participants displayed banners with slogans such as “Sales tax rejected,” “Restore the constitutional status of Malakand Division,” and “Withdraw the cruel tax.” The protesters voiced their anger against the government’s decision, claiming it unfairly targeted Malakand’s business community.

At the jirga, President Abdur Rahim announced that all commercial and business centers in Swat, Buner, Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, Shangla, and Malakand districts would remain closed on June 25 as part of the strike. He also warned that if the government did not reverse the sales tax decision, a more intense protest, including a wheel-jam strike, would follow.

Abdur Rahim further criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb for their lack of awareness regarding the special constitutional status of Malakand Division.

He pointed out that the Sartaj Aziz Commission report did not address Malakand’s status, and under the guise of FATA reforms, the region’s identity was undermined. He accused the government of favoring Punjabi industrialists while imposing taxes that harm local businesses.

Abdur Rahim emphasized that the people of Malakand had made significant sacrifices, having lost over 2,500 lives in the fight against terrorism. He stressed that the imposition of the sales tax was an infringement on the region’s constitutional identity, which would not be tolerated.

He warned that if their demands were not met, tougher actions would be taken, and the government would bear full responsibility for the consequences.