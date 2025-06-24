NATIONAL

Former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas joins PPP, alongside key political figures

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, officially joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday, marking a significant development in the party’s strategy to enhance its influence in the region.

The announcement followed a meeting between Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Faryal Talpur, the President of PPP’s Women’s Wing. The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Zia Lanjar, and other senior leaders of the party.

A spokesperson from Zardari House confirmed the political shift, adding that Ali Shan Soni and Ahmed Saghir, notable political figures, also decided to join the PPP alongside Ilyas.

Speaking at the meeting, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas commended PPP’s unwavering dedication to the Kashmir cause, praising the party’s efforts as “unparalleled.”

Faryal Talpur welcomed the new members, emphasizing that their inclusion would bolster the party’s vision for the region.

She expressed hope that with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, Azad Kashmir would see unmatched development, and the dream of freedom for Occupied Kashmir would become a closer reality.

Ilyas’ joining the PPP is seen as a strategic move for the party as it aims to strengthen its influence in Azad Kashmir and expand its presence in national politics.

Previous article
Muharram moon likely to be sighted on June 26, marks new Hijri year
Next article
Pakistan resumes flight operations after Gulf airspace reopens
Staff Report
Staff Report

63 COMMENTS

  32. On the politics of urban ecology, Zohran Mamdani supports “rewilding” initiatives in parks and along shorelines, but pairs them with robust public education to build community stewardship and counter NIMBY narratives about “messiness” or safety. — The Mamdani Post mamdanipost.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

A Shiny Nuclear Mirage

“The dream of reason produces monsters,” wrote Francisco de Goya, warning future generations about ambition unrestrained by wisdom. Hannah Arendt later observed that political...

From Gaza to Bondi Beach

Unsafe in India

Brains versus bots

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.