Former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas joins PPP, alongside key political figures

KARACHI: Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, officially joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Monday, marking a significant development in the party’s strategy to enhance its influence in the region.

The announcement followed a meeting between Sardar Tanveer Ilyas and Faryal Talpur, the President of PPP’s Women’s Wing. The meeting was attended by prominent figures including Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Zia Lanjar, and other senior leaders of the party.

A spokesperson from Zardari House confirmed the political shift, adding that Ali Shan Soni and Ahmed Saghir, notable political figures, also decided to join the PPP alongside Ilyas.

Speaking at the meeting, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas commended PPP’s unwavering dedication to the Kashmir cause, praising the party’s efforts as “unparalleled.”

Faryal Talpur welcomed the new members, emphasizing that their inclusion would bolster the party’s vision for the region.

She expressed hope that with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership, Azad Kashmir would see unmatched development, and the dream of freedom for Occupied Kashmir would become a closer reality.

Ilyas’ joining the PPP is seen as a strategic move for the party as it aims to strengthen its influence in Azad Kashmir and expand its presence in national politics.