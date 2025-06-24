Conspiracy against blasphemy laws

The “Age of Bastards” in the medieval period resonates in my mind when I see people from different backgrounds misusing the concept of human rights for their illegitimate material benefits just to give shelter to accused persons of heinous offences by relying on systematic defects of the criminal justice system of a country.

Such so-called human rights activists and organizations endeavour to challenge existing just laws of a country as well as rule of law to create unrest in a country by chanting the slogan of “Demanding Rule of Law” that depicts their hypocritical approach just to get attention of the global community for gaining funding, awards and other benefits.

Such elements are also actively working in Pakistan to make blasphemy laws of the land controversial just to obtain their material benefits, gaining global attention as so-called champions of human rights, creating unrest in Pakistan and portraying a distorted as well as untrue image of Pakistan to the global community. Real defenders of human rights are not supported and are deprived of acknowledgement because of the occupied space of so-called human rights activists with propaganda.

While contesting a constitutional petition of religious pornographic blasphemy in Islamabad High Court titled Noor Fatima etc. VS. Federation of Pakistan etc. filed by relatives of blasphemers for formation of inquiry commission on more than 300 undertrial cases of blasphemy to escape from trial courts for release of accused persons who have been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency with digital evidence in the shape of technical analysis reports of mobile phones, forensic reports of digital devices and DNA of sperm of alleged blasphemers on religious scripts, I witnessed that online court proceedings are explained in distorted form as well as out of context in different parts of the world on social media by lobbies of these so-called human rights activists who are a blasphemers’ protection gang.

Even, I was threatened by these so-called human rights activists from multiple parts of the world with massive social media propaganda campaigns within minutes after approaching rostrum to render my professional legal services for the respondent of the petition who was complainant of the heinous crimes of pornographic religious blasphemy of multiple religions such as Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Hinduism and many more.

Propaganda campaigns around the world were launched against me with severe threats from these so-called human rights activists who enjoy material benefits in the name of human rights’ defenders and rule of law. I was severely threatened by a blasphemers’ protection gang for rendering professional legal services for the law-abiding complainant of blasphemy cases who knocked at the door of law enforcement agencies to take legal action against accused persons despite becoming vigilante. Complaint has been filed in National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency regarding these threats and defamatory posts on May 30 bearing Diary No. 48551/25.

The government must remain vigilant of these so-called human rights vigilante activists and blasphemers’ protection gangs for the supremacy of law and stability of the country by taking stern measures to counter such non-state actors who threaten laws and rule of law under the slogan of “rule of law”

The same hypocritical behaviour and dualistic approach can be traced in US policy regarding international law and human rights. The USA always calls herself a champion of human rights of the world and stresses resolving the Palestinian issue by giving statements about Israel’s obligations to stop killing innocent Palestinians by fixing the issue in which thousands innocent Palestinian lost their lives because of Israeli terrorism. However, when it comes to practicality, America deviates from her principled stance as she vetoes a UN Security Council resolution regarding the Gaza ceasefire on June 4.

The same hypocritical approach is being followed by so-called human rights’ defenders by creating an environment in which offences under Chapter XV of Pakistan Penal Code 1860, which are called blasphemy laws, could be portrayed as anti-human rights laws, and by making these blasphemy laws controversial to release persons accused of religious pornographic blasphemy so that Pakistan could be pressurized internationally to amend the laws which ensure protection of religious places of all religions, religious beliefs of all religions, Holy Qur’an, Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and stopping disturbing religious assembly, trespassing on burial places, etc., usage of derogatory remarks, and so on, in respect of holy personages, misuse of epithets, descriptions and titles, and so on, reserved for certain holy personages or places, and persons of Quadiani group, calling themselves Muslim or preaching or propagating their faith.

