CM Maryam directs ‘stakeholders’ to ensure foolproof arrangements for Muharram

Punjab CM presides over special meeting to review arrangements, seeks a comprehensive emergency plan for Muharramul Haram

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while presiding over a special meeting to review arrangements for Muharramul Haram, sought a comprehensive emergency plan from the administration, emphasizing strict implementation of the code of conduct and a zero-tolerance policy for violators.

She directed the immediate arrest of those found involved in spreading hate content on the social media and a complete ban on displaying banners, posters, and wall-chalking throughout the province. She directed the immediate arrest of those violating the ban on flying drones during Muharramul Haram, urging the provincial ministers, commissioners, deputy commissioners, the RPOs and DPOs to personally oversee arrangements for Muharram. She also directed all stakeholders to personally visit scholars from different schools of thought in their respective areas.

The Punjab CM directed the Safe City Authority to make functional out-of-order cameras and further directed the Special Monitoring Unit to monitor and report on hateful content. She directed the launch of mock drills of security arrangements for Muharramul Haram and further directed the installation of ‘sabeels’ in a uniform manner for Muharram processions and gatherings. She also directed the provision of refreshing drinks, lemon water, and cold water bottles to the participants during Muharram processions along with identification and monitoring of sabeels. It was agreed to install iron pipes for security purposes during Muharramul Haram processions and gatherings.

She directed them to set up a sprinkling of water to protect the mourners and participants from the severe effects of heat and humidity. She directed the formulation of a formidable plan to protect the mourners from heatstroke. She directed them to set up field hospitals and clinics on wheels along with ‘Ashura’ processions and further directed them to issue an effective traffic management plan as well as timely traffic advisories. On this occasion, she called for making arrangements to ensure timely drainage of water in case of rainfall.

The Chief Minister also directed steps to activate Hotel Eye and Travel Eye and continue the combing operation along with obtaining an anti-drone system. She, while addressing the meeting, said that SOPs of Muharramul Haram should be seen to be implemented in letter and spirit. Hanging electric wires pose a big risk; emergency operations should be carried out in this regard. There should be no power outage at all during ‘Ashura’ processions and gatherings, and street lights should not be turned off either.

She censured that people are still falling and dying in manholes and directed private housing societies to fix sewer covers in their respective societies and other areas as well. Patchwork is done every year on Muharram, how come potholes resurface on the procession routes again? In the context of war, Muharramul Haram should be considered highly sensitive; Pakistan’s enemies will not let the opportunity go. She said that negative forces are unnerved over the success of the operation “Buyanum Marsoos,” adding that all stakeholders must remain alert all the time.

She highlighted that the Punjab government carries the impression of a service-oriented government, it must be maintained and enhanced. She emphasized that arrangements should be made even better than before. She directed the cabinet members to perform their duties effectively in their relevant districts. She maintained that stakeholders should be included and informed in all important decisions. She outlined that the public should see the writ of the government prevailing everywhere in an effective manner.

The chief minister said, “Public committees should be made active and fully mobilized in all districts. Last year, arrangements being made on Muharramul Haram were appreciated and even the Shiites acknowledged them. High standards of service delivery were set, a clear difference was felt during the Eid operation. It is our first and foremost responsibility to safeguard the country and the nation from hatred, prejudice and disunity.