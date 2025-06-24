China unveils plan to mark 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression

BEIJING: China’s State Council Information Office on Tuesday held a press conference on the general arrangements for commemorative activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

China will hold a military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on September 3. Chinese President Xi Jinping will review the troops during the parade, which will be held as part of a grand gathering to commemorate the anniversary.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will deliver a speech at the gathering.

The military parade will feature marching formations, armored columns, aerial echelons and new types of combat forces, including unmanned and intelligent equipment.

China is set to release a new list of national-level anti-Japanese war memorial facilities and sites, as well as a new list of renowned heroes, martyrs and heroic groups from the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The country will invite foreign leaders, former political dignitaries, high-level officials and heads of international organizations to events marking the occasion. Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party veterans who fought in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression will also be invited to observe the parade.

Foreign envoys, military attaches and representatives of international organizations in China, as well as foreign friends who contributed to China’s victory in the war or representatives of their family members, will also be invited, according to the press briefing.