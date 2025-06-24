Bruce Willis’ Daughter Faces Backlash After Sharing Photos of Father Amid Dementia Battle

Tallulah Willis shared an emotional update on her family life over the weekend, posting a series of photos featuring her father, Bruce Willis, who is battling dementia. In the pictures, the actor is seen holding Tallulah’s hand and embracing her, moments that many fans appreciated.

However, the post, shared amid Bruce’s ongoing health struggles, sparked controversy among some followers. One fan commented that Tallulah should not expose her father to the public, emphasizing that he is vulnerable and that such moments should be kept private. “You don’t have his permission to post it!” the fan wrote.

Tallulah responded gracefully, explaining, “Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles. I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone.” Her response received praise from many of her followers, who supported her decision to share these heartfelt moments.

Bruce’s family has remained united in supporting him during his battle with dementia. This includes his wife, Emma Heming, their daughters Mabel and Evelyn, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and their daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. The family continues to share candid updates about Bruce’s health, showcasing their commitment to his well-being.

Photo: Getty Images

Despite their divorce in 2000, Bruce and Demi have maintained a strong friendship and focused on co-parenting their children. Rumer recently shared how the pair made an effort to keep their family united despite the separation. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together,” Rumer said, reflecting on their ability to put their children first.

Demi and Emma are also close friends, with Demi attending Emma’s vow renewal ceremony with Bruce in 2019. Emma expressed her admiration for the way Bruce and Demi navigated their divorce, stating, “I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first.”