Amnesty criticizes Pakistan for inaction on ‘repeated quadcopter attacks’ in KP

ISLAMABAD: Amnesty International on Tuesday condemned Pakistani authorities for their failure to protect civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid a surge in suspected drone and quadcopter attacks.

The rights group called on the government to address the escalating number of attacks and hold perpetrators accountable.

The statement came in response to multiple drone and quadcopter attacks in the region over the past year, which have left several civilians dead and many more injured. In March, at least 11 people were killed in Mardan in an incident believed to have involved a drone strike.

In May, a suspected quadcopter dropped munitions in North Waziristan District’s Mir Ali tehsil, resulting in the deaths of four children and injuring five others. The military clarified that the attack was carried out by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), not security forces.

Amnesty’s South Asia Deputy Regional Director, Isabelle Lassée, said, “Pakistani authorities have failed to take action to protect the lives and property of civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who continue to suffer from an increasing number of drone strikes in the province.”

Amnesty’s statement further emphasized that drone attacks resulting in the unlawful killing of civilians violate international law, particularly when reports suggest that homes and community gatherings, like volleyball games, have been targeted.

The statement also pointed to the growing frequency of these attacks, particularly since March, and criticized the government for not conducting independent, transparent, and effective investigations into the incidents. Amnesty called for prompt action and fair trials for those responsible for the civilian casualties.

In addition to the tragic May incident, last Friday, a drone strike in South Waziristan killed one child and injured five others, intensifying concerns among local politicians and residents.

Furthermore, last month, 22 civilians, including children and young adults, were injured when a quadcopter dropped explosives in the Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan district. Another incident in October 2024 saw 13 civilians, primarily children, injured in a marketplace attack in Tirah Valley, where explosives were reportedly dropped by a quadcopter.

Amnesty’s call for accountability highlights the urgent need for Pakistan to step up its efforts to protect its citizens and ensure justice for the victims of these unlawful attacks.