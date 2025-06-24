Abide by Indus Water Treaty or surrender all six rivers, Bilawal warns India

PPP chief condemns US for expanding involvement in attacks on Iran, cautioning against potential for global conflict

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, declared Pakistan’s success over India in various domains, including military, diplomatic, and narrative battles, while addressing the National Assembly on Monday.

He condemned the escalating regional conflicts and expressed concerns about the ongoing attacks in Gaza, emphasizing their violations of international law.

Bilawal criticized Israel’s recent assertions regarding Iran’s nuclear program, which he said directly led to the military strikes. He warned about the global consequences of targeting nuclear facilities, particularly in neighboring countries like Pakistan.

He also condemned the US for expanding its involvement in the attacks, drawing comparisons to the lead-up to World War II and warning of the potential for global conflict if such actions remain unchecked. Bilawal called for a swift resolution to the Gaza issue and a fair resolution to the Palestinian conflict.

Shifting focus to the India-Pakistan relationship, Bilawal highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic victories, especially in international forums, where the country successfully countered India’s efforts to label it a terrorist state.

He lauded Pakistan’s military leadership for receiving positive responses from the United States, noting it was a result of Pakistan’s military achievements. He emphasized Pakistan’s continued efforts to advocate for the Kashmir cause on the global stage, ensuring it remains an international issue.

Bilawal further addressed India’s stance on the Indus Water Treaty, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to defending its water rights. He warned that India had two choices: either comply with the treaty or be prepared to give up all six rivers if it proceeded with building canals and dams.

In his address, the PPP chairman also praised the federal government’s economic policies, highlighting the increased social welfare allocations and tax relief for salaried individuals. However, he raised concerns over the agricultural policies, urging the government to declare an agricultural emergency and intervene to support struggling farmers.

Bilawal also criticized the initial proposal for a digital tax and the tax on solar energy, commending the government’s reconsideration after consultations with the PPP.

Bilawal reiterated that the PPP’s approach is one of constructive engagement with the government, pushing for policies that benefit the Pakistani people. He encouraged the opposition to adopt a similar approach, focusing on national interests and unity, particularly in defending the Indus Water Treaty. He ended his address by congratulating the government on its diplomatic successes, particularly its victories over India across multiple fronts.